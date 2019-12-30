The Heritage girls basketball team is flying as high as it has in a long time as the calendar turns to 2020, and the highlight occurred just as 2019 is ending.
The Lady Mountaineers won three games in three days at the Ohio River Classic in Russell, Kentucky, over the weekend, but a championship was not the most significant thing that happened on the trip. In fact, it was barely in the top three.
Raceland-Worthington, the tournament’s host school, is less than five miles from Ironton High School, which is in Ohio just across the Ohio River. Heritage coach Rick Howard is one of the best athletes in Ironton High School history.
Howard, who this year was inducted into the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame, was an all-state defensive end as a junior and senior and was named Ohio’s Southeastern Lineman of the Year as a senior. He also made all-district in basketball and played baseball and ran track.
Now in his 19th season coaching Heritage, Howard has built a program with a strong sense of community and togetherness. He took the Lady Mountaineers to the Ohio River Classic in 2016 and wanted this season’s team to experience it, too.
“You want to show them how you grew up and the people you grew up around and why you are what you are,” Howard said. “Those people are such good friends and great coaches. They’re the reason I’m doing what I do today. I just wanted them to see how great our little town is.
“There is a lot of tradition in that little town. They (Heritage players) hear me talk about it, but they never got to see it. They got to put it all together.”
The Lady Mountaineers also put it all together on the court. They opened the tournament with a 99-64 win over Kentucky school Whitley County. Heritage shot 19-for-24 in the second half.
The semifinals brought a 61-42 win over Kentucky’s East Carter. The Lady Mountaineers’ weren’t as good on offense, but they rode their defense to an easy victory.
In the finals against Meade County, Heritage got 22 points from Emma Harig and beat Kentucky’s Meade County 68-56. Lexi Patty scored 14 points, Katlin Burger 12 points and Halle Waters 11 points.
Meade County got 31 points from Kendall Wingler – the state’s leading scorer at 34 points per game.
The three wins bumped Heritage’s overall record to 15-1. Its only loss came against District 4-AAA foe Farragut. The Lady Mountaineers don’t play again until Jan. 10, and between now and then Howard said he would like his team to work on defense and rebounding.
“We’re scoring a lot right now, and our girls get lackadaisacal and loaf a little on defense,” he said. “When you’re scoring 80 points in a game you sometimes think you don’t have to do as much on defense. We can’t do that.”
What the Lady Mountaineers can do, however, is look back fondly on the sites they saw in Kentucky.
They drove by Howard’s childhood home and got a photo in front of it. They visited the Ironton High School gym where Howard set a record nobody will ever break. He scored the first basket in the first game it hosted.
The Heritage players laughed at that story.
Howard and his teammates each put $5 into a pot to give to the first player to make a basket. Ironton’s 6-foot, 8-inch center hit the opening tip to Howard, and Howard looked up to see his brother wide open underneath the basket for an uncontested layup.
So Howard did the obvious thing. He shot the ball. From 30 feet. And made it for two points. (The game was played before the 3-point line existed.)
More importantly at the time, he took the money, too.
Back in the present day, though, Heritage’s players learned an important lesson in giving. A player’s parent found an adult care facility that the team visited the morning of the semifinal game.
The Lady Mountaineers took some candy for the residents and sang Christmas carols with them. It may have been the highlight of the day for both groups.
“The holidays are a lonely time for the adults living there,” Howard said. “Those little ladies, they just loved it. They were joking around with our kids. It shows the girls there are other things besides basketball that really count.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.