A late November loss by one point on the road gave Heritage all the motivation it needed when hosting Gatlinburg-Pittman on Tuesday.
“Our girls really wanted this bad,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “Up there, (Gatlinburg-Pittman) shot 30-something free throws, so it was a very different type of game. G-P has got a good ball club, so this is a good win. Our girls were just ready to roll, and I think our defense tonight was just unbelievable.”
Heritage scored the first bucket of the game on a nice inbounds play leading to a layup from freshman Carsyn Swaney and never trailed, building slowly to a 57-42 win.
Gatlinburg-Pittman (10-2) relies on the inside game of 6-foot-1 post Maddie Newman and the outside shooting of Leah Stinnett.
Heritage (8-3) limited Newman to just 10 points with a strong team defensive effort and held Stinnett to just three points until the fourth quarter.
The sophomore gunner led a limited fourth-quarter rally, with four 3-pointers putting just a small dent in the sizable 42-26 lead Heritage had built entering the final period.
Freshman Chloe Heath led the group effort limiting Newman, who finished with just three buckets on her inside moves and was 4-of-6 from the stripe.
“I thought (Heath) grew up tonight, she did a heck of a job guarding Newman,” Howard said.
Heritage also used a strong team effort to combat Newman’s ability to clog the paint. Howard said that in the previous game, his players challenged the sophomore often, resulting in several blocks. The Lady Mountaineers made several drives inside to lure Newman then found backside cutters for open layups this time around.
Bekah Gardner, who led all scorers with 23 points including two treys, had several nice moves inside, finishing with baskets or free throws, of which she hit 9 of 10.
Jay Coker also finished in double figures with 12 points. Heath added eight points and KJ Lasorsa hit the only other Heritage 3-pointer while scoring seven. The Lady Mountaineers were a solid 18-of-23 from the free-throw line.
Heath had seven rebounds and Coker picked up six. More importantly, seven other Lady Mountaineers added boards to give their team several second-chance opportunities.
Heritage pulled ahead early, but at the end of each quarter the Lady Highlanders made brief forays to cut into the slowly-building margin. The Lady Mountaineers led 11-7 at the end of one period, thanks to a late putback by Heath. G-P scored the final four points in quarter two, but Heritage still led 27-18 at the break.
With a minute remaining in the third quarter, Stinnett hit the first of her five 3-pointers from well beyond NBA range, but Coker responded with an old-fashioned three-point play to keep Heritage with a healthy 42-26 lead entering the final round.
Eliza Daniels scored only two points, but Howard said the senior forward did many other small things for Heritage.
“If I had a game ball, I’d give it to Daniels,” Howard said. “She really hustled, she had six steals and five rebounds. She’s our enforcer, and I thought she played unbelievable tonight.”
“We just came in with a mentality that we can’t lose again, especially at home,” Gardner added. “Our bigs aren’t that big, you can see they’re always the smallest, but they play with such heart and play so intense. They are the glue of our team.”
Heritage travels cross-county to take on rivals William Blount at 6 p.m. Friday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
Gatlinburg-Pittman 50, Heritage Mountaineers 39: With two starters out with illness, Heritage coach Blad Flatford knew his team faced an uphill battle.
“We were short-handed, but I thought our guys played hard,” Flatford said. “They played with the cards they were dealt, went out and played hard and didn’t complain.”
Heritage (5-5) trailed 13-7 after one period but battled for a 20-19 halftime lead, as Ty Keeble came off the bench and hit two 3-pointers to spark the brief rally.
Gatlinburg-Pittman (8-2) scored six straight points early in the third quarter to go back ahead and never trailed again, entering the fourth quarter up 37-31 then expanding the margin down the final minutes against the tired and thin Heritage ranks.
The Highlanders were effective in keeping 6-foot-7 Heritage post Grant Campbell with limited looks and Heritage didn’t have enough outside firepower to loosen the inside grip. Flatford said that with a point guard and second leading scorer unable to play, that outcome was of little surprise.
Game-high scorer Ty Keeble (16 points) lifted the Mountaineers for their brief 20-19 halftime lead by coming off the bench to pop in two of his four 3-point shots in the second quarter.
The Highlanders put in a box-and-one to dog Keeble in the second half. The sophomore still managed ten more points but that total was not enough with the rest of the Mountaineer production adding just nine other second-half points.
Gatlinburg-Pittman showed a very balanced attack. Team leading scorer Ty Glasper was the only Highlander in double digits with 15 points but five other Highlanders finished with six or more, including Houston Byrd hitting his nine points on three treys.
Flatford felt that his team’s biggest weakness came in the rebounding effort.
“Their second-chance opportunities hurt us, out of the zone,” Flatford said. “We didn’t do a very good job of rebounding. I thought we did a decent job of forcing some tougher shots, but we didn’t rebound the ball well and gave them extra possessions.”
Only four Mountaineers ended up in the scoring column. Campbell finished with 10 points. Colt Clark had seven points and Jet Murrell added six.
“We didn’t do a very good job of moving the ball,” Flatford said. “It was sticking quite a bit and we didn’t get inside touches the way we need to get it.
“Our kids battled, I can’t fault them. We didn’t play many guys tonight, but we played hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.