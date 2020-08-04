Alcoa hosted Heritage in a non-district golf match Tuesday evening, with the stiffest competition coming from within a large group of Lady Mountaineers vying for an eventual spot in the lineup.
Heritage coach Scott Williams is blessed with an abundance of eleven Lady Mountaineers hoping to land one of three slots used for team scores in the current TSSAA format.
The Lady Tornadoes have only one golfer, Toni Turner, so the girls match was more of a Heritage intrasquad scrimmage for Williams to see who rises to the top.
Sarah Whitehead and Tori Holder led the pack Tuesday, both finishing at 6-over 42, but Williams said inconsistent performances prevent any early decisions. Ultimately, Williams must select three players for district tournament play and beyond.
Whitehead and Holder, both sophomores, were seven strokes ahead of other Lady Mountaineers playing on the front nine of the Egwani Farms Golf Course.
“A lot of us are not shooting consistent and struggle with good days and then bad days,” Whitehead said. “That makes it competitive, but also makes it a lot harder for (Williams) to tell who he’s going to trust and who he sends in, with only two scores counting.”
Williams was pleased with the 84 total but echoed the issue of consistency.
“We’ve got about seven girls right now that could play well at any time,” Williams said. “It’s super competitive but I’d like to see more consistency. I expect us to shoot in the low eighties in every match.”
Alcoa was led by a 35 from senior Bryce Barber to take the boys matchup by 25 strokes, 158-183.
“I’m usually close to par, so today was a really good day,” Barber said. “I didn’t hit the ball that great, but I definitely putted well and had some really good chips.”
Barber was followed by Noah Witten (40), Zack Borden (41) and Riley Parsons (42).
Witten and Parsons are both freshmen who have given Daugherty a pleasant surprise in their play early on.
“I think our young players are going to make us a lot better than I thought we were going to be,” Daugherty said. “Our four through eight positions are really close, and I don’t know who will end up being those all-important fourth and fifth players.”
Heritage was led by scores of 43 from Reid Woods and Cayden Grant. Jet Murrell was two strokes back and Andrew Hoffman posted a 52 as the fourth Mountaineer score.
“We’ve got some young guys playing,” Williams said of the Mountaineers. “With the unusual start to the school year and so much going on, hopefully we’ll get better. (Woods) is always going to post a pretty good score, but I need some of the others to step up and shoot in the low 40s.”
Heritage returns to the links today with a trip to Toqua Golf Course to take on Greenback and Loudon. Alcoa will face Gatlinburg-Pittman and Pigeon Forge on Thursday at Gatlinburg County Club.
