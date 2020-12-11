A loud roar bellowed from the Heritage locker room, and shortly after, Rick Howard emerged drenched in water.
The Lady Mountaineers know victories in early December cannot win a district championship, but too many early losses can lose one. After kicking off their district slate with a loss to Farragut on Tuesday, they knew they needed to get back on track quickly, hence the raucous celebration after a 68-59 road victory over county rival Maryville on Friday.
“We just played such a solid game,” Howard told The Daily Times. “Maryville has such a great team, and we knew that we would have to play a flawless game to stay in it, but my girls did everything we asked them to do. They carried out the game plan unbelievably.”
Heritage (5-3, 2-1 District 4-AAA) rattled off a 9-0 run to open the second quarter and take a 28-20 lead before eventually stretching that out to a 38-28 halftime advantage.
The Lady Mountaineers knew that wouldn’t be enough.
Maryville (6-2, 1-2) slowly chipped away at the lead in the third, pulling to within five before senior guard Lexi Patty drilled a half-court buzzer-beater to keep Heritage afloat. The Lady Rebels scored five points in the opening 41 seconds of the fourth to make it 54-51 and got as close as two, but the Lady Mountaineers orchestrated a 7-0 run started with five straight points from Patty that sealed a crucial victory.
“Everybody has runs, especially when you play good teams like Bearden, Farragut and Maryville,” Patty said. “We always come into these games knowing that we have to start off strong because Maryville is good, they just had an off night, and that happens. We had an off night at Farragut.
“A lot of our girls are young, so you just have to tell them to relax and continue doing what we’re doing. We did what we did, and that’s the result we got.”
Patty scored a game-high 26 points while senior forward Katlin Burger and junior guard Halle Waters added 17 and 12, respectively.
Senior forward Denae Fritz tallied a team-high 20 points for the Lady Rebels, but a constant double team that limited the number of touches she had in the low post affected an offense that revolves around defenses collapsing on one of the best players in the state.
“We know that Denae is going to get a lot of double teams, and so they tried to shadow her under there and leave Jada open,” said Maryville assistant coach Mike Driver, who filled in for a quarantined Scott West. “We came in with a different player and she hit a 3, so we tried to open it up that way, but they did a good job of making her work for everything she got in there.”
Maryville is not sweating a two-loss week in which it lost to Bearden and Heritage. It did the same a year ago and ended up punching its ticket to Murfreesboro for the first time since 1999.
“It’s early,” Driver said. “Hopefully we can right the ship and get going and have a turnaround like we did last year.”
REBELS 69, HERITAGE 45: The Rebels scored 12 points in the first quarter, but those struggles did not last long.
Maryville reeled off a 16-0 run in the second quarter behind a series of 3-pointers from junior guard Terrance Dorsey to pull away from Heritage en route to a lopsided victory.
“We were struggling, and I think we could have attacked the middle more, but we were content shooting jumpers,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “Finally, we got a few layups and then we’d touch middle and kick out or make great plays to get Terrance good looks.”
The Mountaineers shot 24% from the floor in the first half but never found a rhythm like the Rebels. Heritage finished having hit 33% of its shots, and its two leading scorers, guard Nate Marsh and Parker Rothery, combined to shoot 10-for-32.
“You’re not going to beat anybody shooting those percentages, and the reason you shoot that percentage is because you take bad shots,” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said. “Basketball is not a seasonal sport. You have to work hard all the time. There is no reason not to be a good shooter in basketball because all you need is a ball and a goal.”
Heritage is still searching for a consistent third option behind Rothery and Marsh, who each scored 12 points, to mitigate the damage when the duo does not perform at their best.
Dorsey, on the other hand, has emerged as a more than capable playmaker behind established returners Josh Seiler and Jack Brown for Maryville. Dorsey scored a game-high 18 points while Carter Cox and Seiler added 12 and 10, respectively.
“He is talented, but one of the reasons you see him stepping up is teams have been trying to guard Jack and Josh, and Terrance has had the open looks,” Eldridge said. “He has stepped up and make a bunch of 3s, and he’ll continue to do that.
“As long as those three continue to score, our other guys are good enough to fill those spots and be a good team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.