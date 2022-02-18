Heritage is seldom the least physical team on the court, but in its biggest game of the season it abandoned what has made it successful.
The Lady Mountaineers opted to not attack the rim and did not rebound to their accustomed level. Farragut did both, allowing it to hand Heritage a 59-52 loss Friday in the District 4-4A semifinals inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“One of the reasons we struggled in those areas is we had Chloe (Heath) out,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “I would have loved to have her, but you have to play with who you got. We didn’t rebound well and we didn’t score.
“In games like this, you have to put the ball in the hole and we didn’t. I kept telling them they had to take it to the hole and they didn’t.”
Heritage (22-8) rattled off a 9-3 run to open the second half and take a 29-26 lead, but it was the last time its offense showed an extended sign of life.
The Lady Mountaineers proceeded to score three points over the next seven minutes, 39 seconds, allowing Farragut (23-6) to build a 41-32 advantage.
“Nothing went wrong (with our offense during that stretch), we just have to make shots,” Howard said. “We’ve had those quarters all year long, but usually we play good enough defense to equal that.
“Our kids played hard, but it comes down to the fact that you have to score. I told them at halftime that if they score 50, they were going to beat us, and they did.”
Heritage hit 11 3-pointers — five from senior guard KJ Lasorsa, who scored a team-high 15 points — but its disregard for getting to the rim made it reliant on hitting jump shots while the Lady Admirals racked up points in the paint and free-throw attempts.
Nine of Farragut’s 15 points during the Lady Mountaineers’ scoring drought in the second half came from the free-throw line and the other six came on layups.
In total, the Lady Admirals went 26-of-30 from the charity stripe while Heritage went 1-of-5.
Farragut senior guard Avery Strickland, who tallied a game-high 24 points, attempted 15 of those free throws and made 13. Keeleigh Rogers hit 5-of-6 from the line en route to 15 points.
Heritage had its opportunity to neutralize one half of Farragut’s dynamic duo when Rogers picked up two fouls in the opening minutes, but it failed to attack Rogers and relegate her to the bench for an extended amount of time. The Carson-Newman signee did not pick up her third foul until the second half.
“You have to have kids who want to take it to the hole and have enough gumption about them to do it,” Howard said. “She is the best player on the floor, so that would have made a big difference because we could have done a lot of things defensively with her off the floor.”
Heritage will face William Blount in the District 4-4A consolation game before moving on to the Region 2-4A tournament, where it would run into either Bearden, the third-ranked team in the state, or Farragut again if the Lady Mountaineers advance to the semifinals.
“We have to play hard,” Howard said. “You never know what happens in the championship Monday. Farragut might beat Bearden and we’d be in their bracket again so we can get another shot at them.”
