Heritage coach Rick Howard hollered for his team to get back on defense, but KJ Lasorsa did the exact opposite.
The Heritage senior guard hounded Christina Anderson along the baseline as the official progressed through his 10-second backcourt count. Anderson heaved a pass toward midcourt and Heritage freshman guard Carsyn Swaney stepped in front for a steal before getting to the rim and drawing a foul.
Swaney split the ensuing pair of free throws and Heritage continued its stifling defensive effort in the final minutes to close out a 40-37 victory over Maryville on Friday at Maryville High School.
"It worked out," Lasorsa told The Daily Times. "I thought I did a good job."
“That was an experienced player in KJ making a play,” Howard added. “Seniors are supposed to make plays like that."
The final four minutes, 58 seconds featured similar defensive efforts from the Lady Mountaineers (17-3, 4-0 District 4-4A), who limited the Lady Rebels (7-12, 0-2) to two points during that span after Tatianna Cvitkovic tied it at 35 with a two free throws.
"That's what we hang our hat on is playing defense," Howard said. "We do those drills every day, and they get sick of them, but I told them, 'Right there, it paid off,' because we stopped them for five minutes and that's how we won the game."
Maryville still had an opportunity to force overtime for the second consecutive night despite its lengthy offensive drought, but sophomore forward Jada Edwards rushed an ill-advised 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining.
Heritage junior point guard Bekah Gardner corralled the rebound and raced down the court, eluding Maryville defenders to drain the rest of the clock.
"I had a timeout, but I also had my two best guards on the bench because they fouled out, so when we got the rebound, I didn't want them to be able to jump into something," Maryville coach Scott West said. "I thought we'd be better suited to go, and that's all. It wasn't a clean look, but that's OK. She played her tail off tonight, and I thought our girls really competed.
"Heritage is really good, but we're getting better and better every night."
Maryville's improvement showed in the opening 11:02 of the second half when it erased a 14-point halftime deficit by outscoring Heritage, 24-10, over that span.
The Lady Rebels were able to flip the script by relying on a two-high set comprised of Cvitkovic and Edwards on offense and switching back-and-forth between a 2-3 zone and man on the defensive end.
"I thought we made them uncomfortable in the second half by getting up in them a little bit," West said. "We'll build off of that. That was just a good Maryville-Heritage game. That was a classic."
Lasorsa paced the Lady Mountaineers with 13 points, eight of which came in the second quarter, while Gardner added 10. Edwards (15 points) and Cvitkovic (10) each scored in double figures for the Lady Rebels.
Three days removed from getting bludgeoned by Farragut, Maryville showed that may have just been a fluke, even if it did suffer its third straight defeat.
Heritage remained unbeaten in district play and hopes it can parlay its stout defensive finish into an upset of No. 3 Bearden at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"We're playing for first, so this was a big win for us," Lasorsa said. "Next up is Bearden, so we have to get ready for them."
Maryville Rebels 45, Heritage Mountaineers 32: Mark Eldridge sensed a drop-off performance coming after Maryville drained 15 3-pointers to rout Sevier County on Thursday.
The Maryville coach was proven right, but it did not matter as the Rebels defense was more than enough to overcome a sluggish offensive showing.
"I always say that games are like a drug; the higher you are in one game, the lower you're probably going to be in the next game," Eldridge said. "We were really excited about playing last night, and I thought we weren't as quick to some things tonight as we were last night.
"I didn't think we were as sharp, but we'll take the win. We need to learn to play games like that — slow-down, possession games — because that's postseason basketball."
Maryville (9-6, 1-1 District 4-4A) built a 14-point lead in the opening stages of the fourth quarter before Heritage junior forward Grant Campbell orchestrated a brief comeback attempt.
Campbell made a layup through contact and hit the ensuing free throw and then scored in the paint again. He assisted on a Theo Curling 3-pointer on the Mountaineers' next possession to cut the deficit to 38-32 with 3:50 remaining.
Campbell missed a contested layup that would have answered a Charlie Rice bucket and then the ball never found his hands again over the final three minutes.
"We needed to keep getting him touches," Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. "We struggle at times putting the ball in the basket as evidenced by tonight. It's frustrating at times."
Rice put the game out of hand moments later on a baseline drive, finishing at the rim despite a slight push from the defender and also drained the free throw to put Maryville up 43-32.
Rice finished with a game-high 19 points.
"We just did a simple ball screen up top and let Chuck go," Eldridge said. "When he went baseline, all we were trying to do is have good motion everywhere else. We knew we had advantages, and Charlie did a good job of getting in there."
David Coon also scored in double digits for Maryville, tallying 11 points, including 3 3-pointers. Campbell led Heritage with 12 points.
It is the second time in three games the Mountaineers have been held under 40 points, and their other scoring output in that stretch was 41 in a loss to Hardin Valley on Tuesday.
"I just think that a little bit of it is — and I'm not making excuses at all — we have a couple of guys, shooters, who aren't playing right now that can make some shots consistently," Flatford said. "We're missing that aspect from our offense right now and it's kind of limiting us.
"Our kids played hard, and I thought we did a good job defensively to limit them to 45, but we couldn't make enough plays down throughout the course of the game to get where we needed to get."
Ty Keeble and Jamin Russell are expected to return in the near future, which should provide a boost to Heritage closer to the district tournament.
Maryville can put itself in a good position for that tournament over the next couple of weeks as its next five games are also against district foes, a stretch that starts with No. 5 Bearden at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
"Going in, we talked about if we could find a way to win by one, we'd take it and move on," Eldridge said. "Any district win is huge, whether if it is home or away or regardless of who it is, so we're proud of tonight."
