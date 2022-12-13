The Heritage girls basketball team jumped out to a quick 10-4 lead, but Rick Howard was not satisfied.
Imani Hardin, one of two Knoxville West players to average in double figures, had scored twice at the rim, the last of which came on a long rebound after she attempted a 3-pointer.
An early timeout gave Howard an opportunity to remind the Lady Mountaineers that they had to be better defensively if they wanted to accomplish all their goals at season’s end.
The message resonated as Heritage limited Knoxville West to eight points over the final 12-and-a-half minutes of the first half en route to a 66-20 victory Tuesday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“I think he has to get on us a little bit before we start playing better sometimes,” sophomore Carsyn Swaney told The Daily Times. “I think we have the tendency to play down to our potential, but we got a lot better throughout the game.”
“The kids looked at me and said, ‘OK,’ and they took care of business,” Howard added. “They’re growing up. These sophomore I have are really outstanding players, and they are becoming good leaders, too.”
Knoxville West (1-10) scored four points in the first three minutes, 37 seconds but only logged 16 over the final 20:23. Hardin did not score again after the first-quarter timeout.
Defense not only prevented Knoxville West from scoring, but it also provided the majority of Heritage’s points.
The Lady Mountaineers (10-0) forced a bevy of turnovers that resulted in fastbreak layups on the other end, including the first eight points of the second half to build a 46-12 lead.
When Heritage was not finishing uncontested layups after steals and missed shots, it was utilizing precision passing to score in the halfcourt.
The Lady Mountaineers assisted on 20 of their 30 made field goals.
“Our kids are playing hard, and the big thing that I see if we’re sharing the ball better than we have in a long time,” Howard said. “That just shows me that they don’t care about who scores, they care about winning. We’re playing good ball. The young ones are buying in to playing defense, and we’re scoring.”
Swaney scored a game-high 22 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lady Mountaineers while senior Kinsi Carnes tallied 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals.
Heritage has scored at least 60 points in nine of its first 10 games this season.
“We’ve got three kids who can post up in Kinsi Carnes, Jay Coker and Chloe Heath, who is our big threat in there,” Howard said. “(Heath) is buying in to posting up, and so think that will benefit us down the stretch because you can’t 3s every night. You have to have easy layups and post-up shots.”
Knoxville West boys 53, Heritage 43: The Heritage boys basketball team walked off Rick Howard Court feeling like it had given the game away — literally.
The Mountaineers had their three-game winning streak come to a close after a wealth of turnovers and several scoring droughts cost them against the Rebels.
"When you give them 8 to 10 points on uncontested layups because we can't take care of the ball, I mean, we get beat 53-43, but from a field-goal standpoint, they actually scored less than that just because you can't guard transition layups," Heritage coach Brad Flatford told The Daily Times. "It's tough."
Heritage's struggles actually started with a lackluster practice Monday. It carried over into its meeting with Knoxville West (8-2) as the Rebels opened with an 11-0 run.
The Mountaineers (7-4) settled down by the end of the first quarter, pulling within four after a corner 3-pointer from senior forward Grant Campbell, but it was a sign of things to come. Too many times a series of turnovers and an inability to put the ball in the basket led to the Rebels building their advantage without being contested.
"It was very disappointing," Flatford said. "It was like we were satisfied (with winning three games last week). I had to get their attention a few times in practice yesterday, and it is almost like we came out and played the same way tonight for part of the game."
The deficit swelled to as much as 18 in the second half, but to Heritage's credit, it battled back.
A 3-pointer from senior guard Ty Keeble with one minute, two seconds remaining made it 47-43, but the Mountaineers were unable to sustain the rally.
"They battled hard, and we had a chance there to get even closer if we got a defensive rebound," Flatford said. "I commend them for that, but we just can't dig ourselves that big a hole. We didn't take care of the basketball consistently. It was common theme."
Campbell scored a game-high 15 points while freshman Eli Williams added 12.
Williams also shouldered the brunt of the point guard duties with junior guard Jamin Russell sidelined with an illness, which played a role in the increased number of turnovers.
"Especially against West where they constantly bring pressure against you, it's a lot for a young guy," Flatford said. "It is what it is, though, and you have to play through it."
Heritage will have a week to put a disappointing performance behind it before starting its Christmas tournament on Tuesday.
"Our focus just wasn't very good," Flatford said. "It's almost like we played too laid back. Our focus has to be better playing against a team like this, playing against players who are athletic like this. It's frustrating having to dig out of that big of a hole to give yourself a chance there late."
