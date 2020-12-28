The Heritage girls basketball team knocked off The King's Academy, 60-33, in the opening round of the Winterfest Shootout in Sevierville on Monday to extend its winning streak to six games.
Heritage senior forward Katlin Burger scored a game-high 21 points while senior guard Lexi Patty added 16. The King's Academy was paced by junior guard Bailey Burgess' 11 points.
The Lady Mountaineers will face Lakeway Christian in the semifinals at noon today at Sevier County High School. The Lady Lions will take on Creekwood at noon at Sevierville Middle School.
