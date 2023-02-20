FARRAGUT — The Heritage girls basketball team that threatened to end Bearden’s near two-season long win streak on Feb. 7 did not show up when given another opportunity.
The Lady Mountaineers exhibited confidence after knocking off Farragut in the District 4-4A semifinals Friday to set up a third meeting with the Lady Bulldogs and that optimism was still present during their shootaround Monday morning.
However, it failed to make the trip to the Farragut High School.
No. 3-seed Heritage put forth a substandard offensive performance for three quarters, digging itself far too large a hold to climb out of despite a fourth-quarter resurgence in its 62-48 loss to No. 1 Bearden.
“I was shocked,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “When you miss little shots, bunnies and free throws, you’re playing scared. You don’t play that bad, not in a championship game. When you’ve been in it as long as I have, you can tell. When those eyes are glassy looking and glazed over, you’re in trouble, and I saw that.”
Heritage senior point guard Bekah Gardner and sophomore guard Carsyn Swaney combined to hit three 3-pointers in the first three minutes, 22 seconds to give the Lady Mountaineers (25-6) an early 9-5 lead, but their willingness to settle for outside shots instead of getting to the rim proved to be a detriment.
Heritage failed to tally a point for the remainder of the period and Bearden (31-0) rattled off an 8-0 run to grab 13-9 advantage. The Lady Bulldogs rattled off seven more unanswered points to open the second quarter and the Lady Mountaineers could only muster a Gardner 3 and a free throw in response.
Heritage did not make its first 2-point field goal until Swaney made a layup with 49 seconds remaining in the third. By then, Bearden possessed a 19-point lead.
“When you make two 2-point shots the whole game, how are you even in the game?” Howard said. “You’ve got to make layups and you’ve got to make free throws (early in the game). In a championship against the No. 1 team in the state, you can’t do that.
“We had some chances, but they have to learn to step up in big games. That’s all there is to it.”
The deficit would stretch out as far as 22 points early in the fourth before the Lady Mountaineers shook off their malaise.
Seven unanswered points — starting with a Swaney mid-range jumper and ending with a Gardner 3 — pulled Heritage within 14 and then three 3-pointers on three straight possessions later in the period made it 55-46 with 2:04 left to play.
Swaney split a pair of free throws after forcing a Bearden turnover to make it an eight-point game, but the Lady Mountaineers’ comeback bid ran out of stream after that.
“I’m proud of my kids because they showed fight,” Howard said. “They could have gotten beat by 30. We played the last quarter like we played them over there (on Feb. 7). We got after them and we hustled.”
The fourth-quarter surge at the very least gives Heritage something to build on heading into the Region 2-4A tournament, which it will open against Campbell County at 7 p.m. Friday at Heritage High School.
“You didn’t want to get blown out by 30 and go into the first round of the region tournament,” Howard said. “I think that will give us a little momentum to bounce back.
“You just have to throw this one out and hopefully we will get to play (Bearden) again in the region championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.