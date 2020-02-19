KNOXVILLE — The best players perform their best when it matters most, and Heritage got as good a showing as it could have asked for from Katlin Burger, Lexi Patty and Emma Harig with its season on the line.
The trio scored the Lady Mountaineers’ first 33 points Wednesday to set the tone for a dominant 80-41 victory over Hardin Valley in the District 4-AAA tournament quarterfinals at Bearden High School that punched their ticket to the Region 2-AAA Tournament.
“It was really important (for us to play well) because coach has been on us for the past couple of weeks because we’ve been in a slump and we haven’t been scoring as much,” Patty told The Daily Times. “It was huge for us to step up now because it gives us a little boost in the back and shows us what we can do even when we play harder teams in the district.”
Heritage (24-5) will face Bearden (25-2) in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs swept the Lady Mountaineers in the regular season, limiting Heritage to 41 points on Jan. 14 and 22 points on Feb. 11.
Patty did not play in the latter meeting because of a left hand injury that sidelined her for four games.
Heritage coach Rick Howard believes his team “runs how Lexi runs,” and that was evident as it zipped up and down the court versus Hardin Valley (11-16).
The Lady Mountaineers scored less than 50 points in three of their final four games of the regular season, but Burger, Patty and Harig combined to score 21 first-quarter points.
A 10-0 run comprised entirely by Burger and Harig over a three-minute span early in the second period gave Heritage a 33-16 lead that only grew as time ticked off the clock.
“We play so good together and (Patty) plays so well with everyone else,” Burger said. “When she is in there, it’s a whole new game. When we didn’t have her, I think we played so much differently, but once we got her back everything connected so much better.”
Burger tallied 22 of her game-high 25 points in the first half. Patty (13) and Harig (10) also scored in double figures.
Heritage staggers the minutes the trio play to ensure one of them is on the court at all times, but their dominance Wednesday allowed them to rest for most of the second half.
“Honestly, no, (I don’t think there is a trio better than us in the district),” Patty said. “I know there are teams that have a few girls that are good together, but I don’t think there is anything that compares to the chemistry me, Katlin and Emma have together.”
Burger, Patty and Harig have earned their place near the top of that list with their performances throughout the season, carrying Heritage back to the region tournament after a three-year hiatus.
“It’s always one of your goals to get to the region tournament and keep playing,” Howard said. “You can’t win it if you’re not in it. Our girls had a goal, and I was really impressed with how focused they were tonight.”
Farragut opened with a full-court press that flustered William Blount, resulting in a series of turnovers that allowed the Lady Admirals to jump out to a double-digit lead three minutes into the first quarter.
The Lady Governors never recovered, suffering a disappointing defeat that ended their season in the second round of the District 4-AAA tournament.
“We knew they were going to do that, but we didn’t handle it well,” William Blount coach Todd Wright said. “They’re just so long and athletic and fast, and we thought we had a good idea about what to do against it, but it obviously didn’t work.”
It did not help that when William Blount (18-13) broke the press, it was unable to make wide open shots.
The Lady Governors made five field goals in the first half and entered the intermission with a 36-16 deficit.
“We don’t have enough kids that see the ball go in the basket on a consistent basis, and so therefore when they get that opportunity it’s either rushed or they don’t shoot it confidently,” Wright said. “We work on shooting a lot in practice because we know we have to score, and those kids are capable and have had some big games for us where they have made shots, but they didn’t tonight.”
Western Kentucky signee Jenna Kallenberg tallied 10 points and was William Blount’s lone scorer in double figures in the final game of her prep career.
Junior McKenna Myers, who will be tasked with leading a truncated roster following the graduation of Kallenberg and fellow seniors Kendyl Tillie and Sara Kagley, scored all nine of her points in the second half.
“One of things (the returning players) have to understand is that we play in, if not the toughest district in the state, one of the toughest,” Wright said. “The top four teams in our district are in the top 15 in the state, and there’s no question that the kids on those teams are really good.
“These younger kids, if they want to compete at that level, they’re going to have to figure out a way to be guarded. They have to work on individual skills and hopefully get better.”
