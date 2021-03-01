KNOXVILLE — Heritage felt as if it had a couple more minutes it could have rallied to pull the biggest upset in the state and live to play at least two more games.
The Lady Mountaineers may be justified in that belief.
With Bearden standouts Avery Treadwell and Jennifer Sullivan having fouled out, Heritage rallied to cut a fourth-quarter deficit as big as 17 down to five but ran out of time to compete the comeback in a 67-59 season-ending loss Monday in the Region 2-AAA semifinals at Bearden High School.
“We played Mountaineer basketball, and we played as a team like we needed to,” Heritage senior forward Katlin Burger told The Daily Times. “In the end, it didn’t go our way, but there is nothing more we could have asked from each other.”
A Zneyah McLaughlin layup gave Bearden (28-1) a 17-point lead with 7:18 remaining, but Heritage (23-9) slowly chipped away before Burger and fellow senior guard Lexi Patty turned it on in an effort to keep their careers alive.
Patty hit six consecutive free throws in a nine-second span after the Lady Mountaineers jumped into a press and were able to grab two quick steals, trimming the deficit to 59-50 with 1:44 to go.
Burger answered five McLaughlin points with a personal 7-0 run to make it 64-59 with 30 seconds left to play, but McLaughlin broke the press on the ensuing possession and made a layup that dashed the comeback bid.
Patty finished with a team-high 26 points while Burger added 15.
“Both of them put it on their shoulders and said, ‘Hey, we’re still in it,’” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “They were talking in the huddle saying, ‘Let’s keep pressing. We got it,” and they all bought in.
“Both of them have represented our program unbelievably. ... They understand that you have to fight for everything in life, it’s not given to you. That’s the way we run our program, and some people can handle it and some can’t. The ones who can’t, they leave.”
The Lady Mountaineers defeated Powell in the quarterfinals in what Howard described as a “bloodbath,” but the semifinal was anything but.
The Lady Bulldogs shot 19 free throws in the first half to take a 32-15 lead into the intermission.
Heritage planned on jumping into the full-court press that helped spark the late rally earlier, but foul trouble prevented it. Patty picked up three fouls in the first half, and three other players had three or more fouls entering the fourth.
“I think we knew going into the second half that we were in foul trouble and that we needed to settle down and play defense without touching them because they were going to blow the whistle,” Patty said. “We just bought in and did the little things, and that’s what we’ve always said. We have to do the little things.”
The little things is why Heritage, a team without the Division-1 talent that the other three region qualifiers from District 4-AAA possess, was able to compete with its stiff competition.
Burger and Patty believed this team had the potential to make a run to the state tournament, but the program’s first region semifinal appearance since 2012 is not an accomplishment they take for granted.
“We’ve said since middle school that this was going to be our year, and I think we did prove that it was our year by making it this far,” Burger said. “I think we turned a lot of heads and made people say, ‘Wow, Heritage is right here playing with the No. 2 team in the state.’
“I don’t think anybody was expecting that, and I think it shows how far we’ve come from freshman year and how much we’ve grown together.”
Burger and Patty have created a new standard for the Lady Mountaineers, one that could have been raised even higher with some more time, and sophomore point guard Bekah Gardner plans on living up to it.
“I’m motivated,” Gardner said. “I’m not going to forget this any time soon. We’ll use this as fuel for next year.”
