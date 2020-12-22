Heritage started and finished the exact same way, with a pair of 7-0 runs that offered brief glimpses of what it looks like at its best.
Everything in between was on the opposite end of the spectrum, but the Lady Mountaineers found a way to overcome a performance that featured more bad than good in a 54-50 victory over David Crockett on Tuesday in the Heritage Christmas Classic.
“It’s always frustrating when you experience something like that, but we had to pull ourselves together,” Heritage senior forward Katlin Burger told The Daily Times. “We just had to make stuff happen.”
Heritage will face Covington, which beat Cumberland County in the other semifinal, in the championship game of the Heritage Christmas Classic at 2:30 p.m. today.
A bevy of turnovers and an inability to stick to David Crockett’s shooters almost prevented the Lady Mountaineers from defending their tournament crown on their home court.
Heritage (8-3) watched its early 7-0 lead get trimmed to 12-8 by the end of the first quarter. It eventually squandered that advantage when Kadence Fannon secured back-to-back putbacks to give David Crockett a 19-16 lead.
The Lady Mountaineers bounced back to take a 26-22 halftime lead and carried that advantage into the fourth, where the Lady Pioneers rattled off an 8-0 run in the opening one minute, 46 seconds of the period.
“We just quit attacking,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “We relaxed, didn’t execute and just went cold. We had too many turnovers against the zone. They didn’t pressure us, and then we missed so many layups.”
Burger scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Mountaineers and Waters added 14.
Heritage did not retake the lead until junior KJ Lasorsa made a layup with 1:36 left to play. Burger scored a minute later to give the Lady Mountaineers more of a cushion before junior guard Halle Waters put it out of reach with a free throw with 14 seconds remaining.
The Lady Mountaineers held the Lady Pioneers scoreless over the final 3:30.
“I just told them that they had to dig down or they were going to get beat,” Howard said. “A game like this shows the difference between a good team and what an average team because an average team is going to fall away and let them win.
“A good team is going to show some fight and come back and win, and that’s what we did.”
For all the frustration it’s performance against David Crockett brought, Heritage is embracing the experience knowing that there will be more games like that once District 4-AAA play resumes.
“There is no doubt that the meat grinder that we play in, you’re going to have to win when you aren’t at your best,” Howard said. “To win on an off night like this, it shows you that you can win and that you can come back if you’re five down.
“I told the girls that shows a lot of character in a team. We had a bad night, but we won against a good team.”
