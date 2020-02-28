OAK RIDGE — Giant fourth-quarter deficits are not insurmountable when it comes to the Heritage girls basketball team.
In the final frame against Bearden last week, the Lady Mountaineers rallied from 23 points down to make it a two-possession game.
So when they entered the fourth quarter trailing District 3-AAA No. 1-seed Oak Ridge by 19 in Friday night’s Region 2-AAA quarterfinal, there was still plenty of game left.
“We just came over here a little intimated, I’m afraid,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “I thought, in the fourth quarter, my kids really woke up and said, ‘Hey, let’s get after it,’ and they did.”
No. 4 seed Heritage opened that frame with seven unanswered points, but it couldn’t sustain that momentum long enough en route to a 75-55 season-ending loss at Oak Ridge.
Oak Ridge (28-6) will face Maryville (27-4) in the region semifinals Monday night at Bearden High School.
Katlin Burger led the Lady Mountaineers (24-8) with 18 points while Emma Harig (12 points) and Lexi Patty (10 points) joined her in double figures.
The Lady Mountaineers didn’t have an answer for Khamari Mitchell-Steen, who scored a game-high 32 points for Oak Ridge.
The Wildcats also forced Heritage into 23 turnovers. Their defense is stout. Heritage became the fifth opponent all season to score 55 points or more against them.
“They just played great defense,” Howard said. “We didn’t take care of the ball and, against a good athletic team like this, you have to.”
Oak Ridge entered the second quarter with a 19-17 edge before pulling ahead by five in the opening three minutes. A Karley Lasorsa 3-pointer for the Lady Mountaineers cut the Wildcats’ lead to 28-26 halfway through the frame, but it was as close as Heritage got.
Oak Ridge answered with a 3 of its own to kick off a 14-point run that extended into the second half for a 41-26 lead in the opening 30 seconds of the third quarter.
The Lady Mountaineers struggled to string together baskets that frame, during which Oak Ridge twice matched their 3-pointers on its following possession.
“Every time we kept trying to make a run, they would answer,” Howard said. “You can’t do that. You’ve got to get multiple stops, and we weren’t able to do that to get the job done.”
The Wildcats cushioned their lead to 56-39 entering the fourth quarter before Heritage got a spark from Mollee French. French opened the frame with a steal, which she took in for a layup, before taking a charge on Oak Ridge’s following possession.
Heritage cut Oak Ridge’s lead to 56-44 with seven minutes left, but the Wildcats quickly got to work pulling the game out of reach. Their biggest play happened in the final five minutes when they forced a Heritage turnover, and Mitchell-Steen capitalized with a fast-break layup that she converted for a 3-point play.
The Lady Mountaineers couldn’t recover, dropping their only game outside of district play this season.
The loss is Heritage’s third straight. Both of the Lady Mountaineers’ setbacks in the District 4 Tournament were by single-digit margins to formidable foes. They fell to Bearden 60-52 before losing to Farragut 62-55 in the consolation bracket.
Heritage hadn’t advanced to the region tournament since 2016, when it fell to none other than Oak Ridge, 58-32, in the quarterfinals.
“I think we’re better than what we showed tonight because we’ve played good teams like that,” Howard said. “I’m really proud of this team. I thought we had a heck of a year.”
