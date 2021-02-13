The Heritage girls basketball team concluded the regular season with a 53-24 victory over Knoxville West on Saturday, making up their postponed meeting from a few weeks ago.
The victory secured the No. 3 seed for the Lady Mountaineers in the District 4-AAA tournament, allowing them to avoid No. 1 Bearden — undefeated in district play — until the district championship.
Heritage senior forward Katlin Burger scored a game-high 16 points while junior guard Halle Waters added 11.
The Lady Mountaineers will face the winner of No. 6-seed West and No. 7-seed Hardin Valley in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
