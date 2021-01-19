As soon as KJ Lasorsa’s layup finished its journey through the net, Heritage girls basketball coach Rick Howard pumped his right fist. His senior point guard Lexi Patty, meanwhile, sprinted toward the baseline to embrace Lasorsa.
Until that moment midway through the fourth quarter, a pattern had emerged during Heritage’s game against Farragut — whenever the Lady Mountaineers built a double-digit lead, whenever they threatened to turn the contest into a rout, the Lady Admirals answered with a mini-run to slice into the Heritage lead.
Lasorsa ended that trend with four minutes left in the game. With Heritage clinging to a 6-point lead, she buried a 3-pointer from the left wing. On the next possession, she scored a traditional 3-point play, knifing through the lane, drawing contact and finishing at the rim to give her team a 12-point cushion.
That’s when Howard knew his players were on the verge of earning a signature district win. Lasorsa’s 6-point spurt turned out to be the dagger, as the Lady Mountaineers dominated the fourth quarter to roll to a 76-64 wire-to-wire victory over Farragut at home on Tuesday. The win moves Heritage (15-5, 6-2 District 4-AAA) into second place in the district standings behind Bearden.
“This (win) shows the character of this team,” Howard told The Daily Times. “They just keep fighting and fighting. ... every time Farragut did something, we would go match it. When you do that, it’s a sign of a good team. If they make a run, you stop it and then you make a run — and we kept doing that.
“I’m just proud of them. I thought we played a great ball game.”
Katlin Burger led Heritage with 19 points. Patty added 16. Lasorsa finished with a career-high 14 and Halle Waters scored all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter. Lasorsa and Waters combined to score 18 in the final eight minutes to help the Lady Mountaineers thwart Farragut’s attempted rally.
Heritage came close to taking control of the game several times before the fourth quarter. The Lady Mountaineers closed the first quarter on a 10-3 run to take a 21-13 lead. They led by 10 in both the second and third quarter. Farragut refused to relent, slicing the lead to one in both quarters.
The Lady Mountaineers still only led by a point entering the fourth quarter. Before the final period, Howard told Waters that the Lady Mountaineers needed her to produce if they wanted to win. He also switched Heritage’s defense to man-to-man.
Both factors helped the Lady Mountaineers extend their lead in the fourth quarter. While the Lady Admirals attempted to adjust to Heritage’s defense, Waters began scoring.
In the first minute of the fourth quarter, she drew a foul and went to the foul line. She missed the second free throw, but snagged the offensive rebound and scored on a putback to extend Heritage’s lead to 52-48. A couple minutes later, she swished a triple with 5:25 remaining to give Heritage a nine-point advantage. Lasorsa then ensured Farragut didn’t attempt another rally.
“They were just tremendous,” Howard said of Waters and Lasorsa. “We had to have two more girls step up, and we’ve been waiting for them to do that. … KJ came in ready to roll and she hit some big, big shots. So did Halle.”
The Lady Mountaineers converted 13 of their 15 free throws to seal the game. All that remained after the final buzzer sounded was to celebrate another big win.
“Coach Howard always gets super excited after wins like that,” Patty said. “He was slamming his white board and everything like that. … We needed this and we have to win out the rest of the season. When you lose at home, it’s not good at all. For us to win at home too was really good.”
The Mountaineers (6-12, 1-7) only converted 18 of their 55 attempted field goals. Godfrey praised his team’s effort on defense, but he also noted that such a shooting performance isn’t going to produce too many wins against good teams.
Heritage’s shooting struggles started at tip off. Farragut scored the first nine points and held Heritage to four points during the first 10 minutes, building a 25-8 lead.
Nate Marsh paced Heritage with 17 points. Parker Rothery added 12. Rothery gave the Mountaineers some momentum before halftime by burying a triple from the right corner at the buzzer to slice Farragut’s lead to 28-18. But the Admirals stretched their lead to 36-20 in the third quarter to regain control of the game. The Mountaineers managed to cut the deficit to nine points on a couple of occasions, but couldn’t get any closer.
If you can’t score, you can’t win,” Godfrey said. You have to execute. You have to run the offense. You got to move the ball. Right now, there is too much one-on-one. We talk about it. We practice it, but the players have to execute.”
