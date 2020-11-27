For the last two games, the Heritage basketball girls have been without starting point guard Lexi Patty and several other key contributors.
The Lady Mountaineers expect them to return next Friday and can’t wait — they are going to need them if they want to compete for a District 4-AAA title. But their absences have given Heritage an opportunity to develop its depth. Four Heritage players scored in double figures during the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic, lifting the Lady Mountaineers to a 67-34 bludgeoning of McMinn County on Friday.
“They got to step up and take the loss we get from not having Lexi,” Heritage coach Rick Howard told The Daily Times. “It hurts, but it’s giving these other kids a lot of experience. They are having to step up. Hopefully that will help us when we get everyone back.”
Bekah Gardner led Heritage with 16 points. Katlin Burger filled her stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Haley Teaster added 12 points and Eliza Daniels contributed 10 points.
The Lady Mountaineers only led 15-12 midway through the first quarter, but went on a 23-4 run to extend their lead to 38-16. They continued to roll from there.
“I thought we played really well,” Howard said. “We hustled and we played really good defense in the first three quarters.”
The Lady Mountaineers know they will have to continue to excel in those departments during Patty’s absence. They hope to keep rolling Saturday against Northview Academy.
“We all had a little unsaid doubt about having Lexi out,” Gardner said. “She’s kind of our spark plug. I’m impressed that we all stepped up. We play well as a team and move the ball well.”
The first day of Heritage Thanksgiving Classic offered the perfect scenario to Maryville girls coach Scott West.
His starters helped the Lady Rebels build a large lead in the first half against Meigs County, allowing him to play his younger players in the second half of Maryville’s victory over the Lady Tigers on Friday.
“Meigs is better than the score indicated — they are a good basketball team,” West said. “It’s good for us to have games against good teams and it’s good for our second group to go out there against their starters. The end of the third quarter and fourth quarter was invaluable to us, compared to our football guys where our second group gets to go against starters all the time. It makes them better and stronger for the next year. I think that’s what we got tonight.
I was really happy about tonight. I thought Christina Anderson, Tatianna (Cvitkovic) and Jada (Edwards) all had some really good minutes for us.”
Denae Fritz scored 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter to propel Maryville to a 26-6 lead. After a sloppy second quarter, the Lady Rebels extended their lead in the third quarter. Fritz opened the third quarter with a layup. Gracie Midkiff buried a triple and later dished an assist to Fritz in transition to extend Maryville’s lead. Senior Aaliyah Vanada drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and drained all three free throws to give Maryville a 54-27 lead.
Maryville’s starters spent the rest of the game resting on the bench. West was pleased with how his younger players performed in the final minutes.
“It was good for our younger kids to get some minutes against their starters,” West said. “(Meigs County) shaved some points off but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about them getting better. Hopefully, they will learn from that. … We got some good minutes off the bench from some players. That’s what it’s about.”
Heritage boys coach Dennis Godfrey knows his Mountaineers have the ingredients to be successful this season. They just need to be more consistent.
The Mountaineers committed 22 turnovers and shot 26 percent from the floor at their Thanksgiving tournament, allowing McMinn County to run away with a victory.
“They just got too many easy buckets,” Godfrey said. “We aren’t just a very good basketball team right now. We are playing against some good teams too. We have new pieces we are trying to put together and so it’s just a tough situation. … At times, we had some spots, but consistently we aren’t getting back and stuff like that.”
McMinn center Parker Bebb scored 11 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter to give the Cherokees an 18-8 advantage. In the second quarter, the Cherokees went on a 14-2 run to stretch their lead to 38-12.
The silver lining for Heritage is that senior Parker Rothery continued fighting, dropping 11 of his 18 points in the third quarter. Godfrey was pleased with Rothery’s effort; he just wants more of his teammates to help with the production.
The Mountaineers (0-4) are hoping to rebound on Saturday against Oneida.
“Maybe we can bounce back and get a win tomorrow,” Godfrey said. “It’s getting frustrating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.