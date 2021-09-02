After Heritage’s 4-1 home win Thursday over Alcoa, Lady Mountaineers coach Andy Byrd sounded more like a psychologist than a high school soccer manager.
“If you look at some of the psychology behind it, you’ve got a team that forms, that gets together,” Byrd told The Daily Times. “Then you’ve got a storm a little bit, and then you norm, and then you perform. And that happens macro level, micro level.
“I think right now we’ve kind of got into, not necessarily the ‘perform’ yet, but we had pieces of performance tonight. That was the most complete game we’ve played. Played with a lot of emotion, lot of heart. And we like to beat (Alcoa). It’s been a while since they’ve beat us, and I like to beat them, and I like to beat Greenback, and I like to beat all the local teams.”
The Lady Mountaineers controlled the match early and never let their foot off the gas, with both veteran players and fresh talent shining to push them past their county foe.
Heritage senior Eliza Daniels kicked off the scoring just under four minutes in, knocking in a shot off a corner kick.
Almost midway into the first half, the Lady Mountaineers scored their second goal, as Kylie Marsh finished off a header from fellow freshman Linda Madrid.
“The freshmen have grown,” Byrd said. “They’ve kind of realized that it’s a faster-paced game than what some of them are used to.”
Alcoa’s Lilith Tauxe cut the deficit to just one goal before halftime, booting in a shot as she lost her footing. It was the only offense the Lady Tornadoes would muster the entire match, though, as they struggled to produce shooting opportunities.
“We’re just not good enough offensively right now at all,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “We’ve struggled for a little while in finding a way to score goals, and we knew that was going to be an issue for us. We’re still struggling with it.”
Talented freshman Wren Wyss scored for Heritage in the early stages of the second half, and Daniels later notched her second goal of the evening to cap off Heritage’s county win.
“Eliza Daniels gets two (goals),” Byrd said. “Jocelyn Hayes comes off the bench and plays out of her mind. She just played great, and she just played simple.”
The closest the Lady Tornadoes got to another goal was late in the second half, when a Kaleea Scales shot smacked the crossbar and caromed away.
Alcoa will face Concord Christian at home on Tuesday, while Heritage will host Kingston. Corley hopes his team shows a tad more zeal when the Lady Tornadoes take the pitch next week.
“As we started the season, I think we showed a little more energy for the game,” Corley said. “And we haven’t this week. I don’t really have a lot of answers tonight other than we’re not showing the energy and the style of play that we like to right now, and it’s not clicking for us.
“We’re just going to have to go do a little work. We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to score some goals.”
For the Lady Mountaineers, Byrd saw lots of positives in Thursday’s win. In another glimpse of the coach’s psychologist side, he noted Heritage’s selfless play, which, if continued, should benefit the Lady Mountaineers well past Thursday’s match.
“There’s a lot of things that came (into play) tonight,” Byrd said. “We had a complete game. Not necessarily often, but we put the ball on frame more than we did against Knoxville Central. Really, if you look at it, we weren’t selfish with the ball tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.