Introducing the starting lineups, the public address announcer left out the name of starting forward Katlin Burger. The Heritage junior quickly took care of that omission, leading Heritage to a 69-37 rout of Hardin Valley Tuesday evening.
“(Burger) told me ‘they didn’t introduce me coach, so I had to let them know who I was,’” Heritage coach Rick Howard said.
Burger announced herself by scoring the first Lady Mountaineer bucket and hit for nine points in the first quarter then nine more in the second period. Limited in second half action because of the lopsided score, Burger canned a final 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to finish with 21 points.
That final 3-pointer gave Heritage (19-3, 7-3 District 4-AAA) a 35-point lead over Hardin Valley (8-14, 3-7) to start the mercy rule running clock.
Usually an inside scorer, Burger was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.
“That’s definitely not my field, shooting 3s and making them,” Burger said. “I just think my shot was down, my head was straight on and I was focused on my shot, so that’s why they were going in.”
Emma Harig joined Burger in double figures with 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, as did Lexi Patty.
Heritage gave court time to all 15 players, and Howard was pleased with the effort of all.
“We really moved the ball, passed well and were hitting the boards,” Howard said. “Lauren Varitek had six rebounds. When you have guards going to the boards like that, it makes a big difference.”
The nine early points from Burger boosted Heritage to a 20-10 lead after one quarter. Burger then scored the first eight Heritage points of the second period with a fast-break score off a turnover and two of her four treys.
Mollee French converted two Burger misses with strong put-back buckets, and Heritage went into halftime with a comfortable 42-21 lead.
Hardin Valley forward Malaka Grice, one of the top inside scorers in District 4-AAA, was held to 12 points with only one of those coming after the break. Grice made two buckets but was 8 of 10 from the charity stripe.
Burger and French played heavy roles in limiting the lanky and athletic Grice.
“(Grice) is left-handed and we know we have to always make her go right,” Burger said. “(French) and I always work on that in practice. That was our mentality going in, to just keep her going right.”
Heritage’s defense limited the Lady Hawks to seven third-quarter points and nine in the fourth period. Hardin Valley committed 24 turnovers, and the Lady Mountaineers had nine steals.
A failure to do the little things turned a four-point halftime deficit into a 19-point loss for Heritage in the boys game.
Hardin Valley (12-10, 6-4 District 4-AAA) led 30-26 entering the third quarter and was susceptible to damage due to foul trouble but Heritage (4-14, 3-7) was unable to capitalize.
A preview of the Mountaineer mistakes came early, when they suffered two missed lay-ups and a turnover on a three-on-two break in its first three possessions.
Both teams struggled to score early, but Hardin Valley picked up a point when the Heritage bench was assessed a technical foul. Heritage committed another turnover and missed a shot and put-back to yield a 15-11 Hawk lead after the first quarter.
Trailing 30-26 late in the second period. Grant Campbell and Ethan Golder got the Heritage crowd pumped with two late blocks to prevent further scoring, but the enthusiasm didn’t carry beyond the break.
Heritage missed a 3-point attempt, another inside bucket, then got stripped for another turnover before Jacob Powell got hot with a 6-foot pull-up jumper.
Powell scored eight of his 23 points in the third period. After a hard Powell move inside and two baskets from Tate Daniels (16 points), Heritage trailed 51-46 and seemed poised for a comeback, but the Hawks responded well.
Hardin Valley scored 25 points with four of its seven 3-pointers in the final period, and limited Heritage to 11 points to inflate the final cushion.
The Hawks scored several buckets on quick cuts inside with no rotation from the Heritage defenders.
Hardin Valley had three scorers in double digits, with Jack Niezgoda matching Powell’s 23 points.
Heritage had few second-chance points and finished with two offensive rebounds.
Heritage travels to Maryville Friday night.
