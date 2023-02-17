Heritage coach Rick Howard left it up to his team.
After a three-game losing streak to close out the regular season, the Lady Mountaineers could bounce back or they could let what was a successful season up to that point spiral out of control.
Senior guard Bekah Gardner read what Howard said in The Daily Times after Heritage’s 58-52 season-ending loss to Seymour on Feb. 9 and brought the newspaper with her to practice the following day, reading it aloud to her teammates to provide a much-needed spark.
The tactic paid off.
Two days after knocking off county rival William Blount to clinch a Region 2-4A tournament berth, No. 3-seed Heritage used a series of clutch moments late to secure a 50-45 victory over No. 2 Farragut on Friday at Farragut High School.
“It wasn’t to make it player versus coach,” Gardner told The Daily Times. “I just told them that there are things we can control. We can control our body language, we can pick each other up and we can control how we share the ball and be selfless.
“We came out after that, and — I think even the coaches would say it — we had the best practice we’ve had all year. We came into this game ready.”
Heritage (25-5) leaned primarily leaned on its offense throughout the year, but during its late-season skid, it learned that it could not control when shots fell.
It could, however, control its defensive intensity, and it brought that for four quarters against Farragut (20-10), especially when it mattered most.
Sophomore guard Carsyn Swaney hit a pair of free throws to give the Lady Mountaineers a 44-42 lead with one minute, 24 seconds remaining and then Heritage jumped into a full-court press. Swaney stole the ensuing inbound pass and found a wide-open Jaci Neubert for a layup.
The Lady Mountaineers kept the Lady Admirals off the board for the next 1:15, only relenting a banked-in 3-pointer from KJ McNealy when victory was already certain.
“We jumped into that press at the right time,” Howard said. “It’s helped us all year long. We just get in and out of it because we don’t have the legs to do it (all game) this late (in the season). My assistant (Karly Stache) kept telling me, ‘What about 12,’ — that’s what we call it — and I finally did it, and it worked.”
Swaney scored a game high-tying 17 points to lead Heritage while junior guard Jay Coker and Neubert added 11 apiece. Neubert scored eight of her 11 in the final 4:50.
“It was really just my teammates passing me the ball,” Neubert said.
“She’s a hard-nosed player,” Howard added. “She doesn’t have many speeds, it’s just full-go. I’m proud of her. She works very, very hard, and she’s just going to get better and better.”
A loud roar bellowed from the locker room as the Lady Mountaineers celebrated their first win against the Lady Admirals at Farragut since Feb. 21, 2009.
Heritage has an opportunity to throw a bigger party should it upend No. 1 Bearden and its current 52-game winning streak for the District 4-4A championship at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The Lady Mountaineers had their chances to end that streak on Feb. 7 — the second of those three-straight losses — but suffered a 54-49 defeat.
“We just have to come out swinging,” Gardner said. “It won’t be at their home, and we have as good a chance as anybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.