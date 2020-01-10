KNOXVILLE — Heritage girls basketball coach Rick Howard knows the dangers of letting up on defense after establishing a commanding lead. It’s an especially costly habit in District 4-AAA matchups.
“We score a lot of points sometimes, and then we relax and get lackadaisical on defense,” Howard said. “In this district, if you don’t play good and you’re not ready every night, you’re going to get beat.”
Heritage didn’t act like a team ahead by 32 points after the third quarter Friday night at Knoxville West. The Lady Mountaineers kept the pressure on and held the Lady Rebels to zero fourth-quarter points en route to a 59-19 victory.
The win marks Heritage’s 10th straight. The Lady Mountaineers (16-1, 4-1 District 4-AAA) recorded 14 steals and 31 rebounds while allowing the fewest points to an opponent all season. The decisive victory was especially encouraging given the Lady Mountaineers hadn’t played in 10 days, and they hadn’t faced a district opponent since downing Hardin Valley, 71-50, on Dec. 16.
“For the layoff, I thought we came back and played really well,” Howard said. “We really passed the ball tremendously — this is probably one of the best passing teams I’ve had. They spread the ball around really well, and they play for one another. That’s all you can ask.”
Katlin Burger ran the floor for the Lady Mountaineers. She finished with a game-high 19 points — a number Howard said could have been higher if not for her unselfish play. On multiple occasions, Burger opted to pass the ball over an open layup.
“Coach was telling us on the bench that this is one of the most unselfish teams he’s coached in a long time, and I think tonight we were really unselfish,” Burger said. “We don’t care who scores. We want to share the ball. I think our connectivity and just everything came together.”
Heritage wasn’t quite as sharp in the first quarter, which it ended ahead 21-12. Howard said that may have been a result of the break. The Lady Mountaineers quickly snapped out of it and allowing West (6-8, 1-4) seven points the rest of the game.
Joining Burger in double figures was Emma Harig with 10 points.
“After the first quarter, we knew we had to pick up our defense — we did that,” Harig said. “We did good being in the first game back. We just had really hard practices over the break, and those carried over to the game.”
Heritage has been on a roll since defeating Maryville, 68-65, on Dec. 13. Its only loss this season was to Farragut in early December.
The Lady Mountaineers will face arguably their toughest test Tuesday at home against Bearden (17-1, 5-0). Howard said Bearden is probably the best team in the district.
“(This win) gives us a lot of confidence, but we still can’t think we’re going to win every game,” Burger said. “We still have to have that chip on our shoulder. … It was good that we played again tonight, and we got back on our feet.”
Knoxville West boys 74, Heritage 40:West put up 47 points in the first half to pull the game out of Heritage’s reach. The win snaps a six-game losing streak for the Rebels (3-11, 2-3)
West led 47-20 at halftime before outscoring the Mountaineers (4-11, 2-3) by nine in the third quarter for a 63-27 lead entering the fourth.
West enjoyed a balanced scoring attack with 10 players contributing points. Baker Dance and Will Biven led the way with 12 points apiece.
Jacob Powell was Heritage’s leading scorer with 14 points while Tate Daniels contributed 11.
The teams will face each other again on Feb. 4 at Heritage.
