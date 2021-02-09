Heritage coach Rick Howard clutched his head with both hands and groaned with 7:03 left in the game, reacting to a possession in which the Lady Mountaineers snagged two offensive rebounds and had three open looks at the basket only to come up empty handed.
The sequence was a microcosm of Heritage’s performance against the top-ranked team in the state Tuesday night. The Lady Mountaineers battled on every possession and made the Lady Bulldogs uncomfortable defensively, but they missed too many shots around the rim during a 63-45 loss to Bearden.
Lexi Patty led Heritage with a game-high 24 points, but she was the only Lady Mountaineer finish in double figures. The Lady Mountaineers (19-7, 9-4 District 4-AAA) shot 26.4% (14-of-53) from the floor and committed 29 fouls, sending Bearden (20-1, 13-0) to the line 35 times. Howard said that those two factors were the difference in the game. The Lady Bulldogs finished the game on a 12-1 run in the final three minutes.
“When you play an all-star team like (Bearden), you’ve got to be able to make shots, especially when they are three feet from the basket,” Howard told The Daily Times. “Defensively, I thought that we played our butts off. I thought our kids played hard. I’m proud of them, but you got to make shots and the bottom line is they made theirs and we didn’t make ours.
“Hats off to them, they made shots at the end when they had to and we struggled the whole game. But we were still in the game. If anything, it proves that we can play with them.”
And Mollee French proved that she’s one of the best defenders in the post, limiting Bearden post Avery Treadwell to six points through three quarters. Treadwell scored eight in the fourth to finish with 14 points, but French’s defense on Treadwell prevented Bearden from finding an offensive rhythm and kept the Lady Mountaineers within striking distance for three quarters. Heritage trailed just 29-26 midway through the third quarter.
“Mollee did an unbelievable job,” Howard said. “She took a couple of charges and for her size. I’m really proud of the way she plays defense and hustles.”
The Lady Bulldogs eventually capitalized on Heritage’s shooting struggles, going on a 12-0 run to take a 41-26 lead. Heritage didn’t stop fighting. Patty drilled a 3-pointer in the left corner to slice Bearden’s lead to 51-44 with three minutes to go. The Lady Mountaineers just couldn’t get any closer.
After the game, Howard urged his players to remain positive — they proved that they can compete with one of the best teams in the state. Perhaps more importantly, they aren’t always going to shoot less than 30% from the field.
“We just got to get to work,” Howard said. “We got one more game and then the tournament, and we will go from there.”
That’s why he was encouraged after the contest, despite the final margin. The Bulldogs opened the game with a 13-2 run and entered halftime with a 36-8 lead. Still, Leatherwood was pleased with his team’s resilience during the contest. The Mountaineers (6-17, 1-11) maintained a high level of intensity throughout the game. Leatherwood believes that mindset will help his players when they enter the postseason.
“This is a game where you just try to keep your head above water,” Leatherwood said. “I didn’t see any negativity. I saw them move the ball. The bench was good. There was time where we could turn and be negative, and that didn’t happen. This team has had chances to win games, and we just haven’t done that yet. I think we lost six games in the fourth quarter when we were leading. … They could turn negative, but that hasn’t happened yet. You never know what’s going to happen in the end and that’s what we are working for right now.”
