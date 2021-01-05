Heritage coach Rick Howard acknowledges that this is a different team than he has had in year’s past.
The Lady Mountaineers lack a traditional post that they can feed inside, and because of that they have evolved into a team that needs to run in the open court to generate the most efficient form of its offense.
Howard offers constant reminders of this throughout games, urging his players to push it in transition after a rebound or steal. He had plenty of opportunities to utter his message Tuesday as Heritage suffocated Hardin Valley, leading to 20 points off turnovers in a 60-26 victory.
“We try to score off our defense, and we did that tonight,” Howard told The Daily Times. “We’ve really worked hard on our secondary break and pushing the ball up the floor. You want to beat big girls up the floor because we can’t go inside against 6-foot-1, 6-foot-2 girls, but you can beat them up the floor and get easier shots instead of having to set it up.”
Heritage (11-4, 2-1 District 4-AAA) did not allow Hardin Valley to score double digits in any quarter en route to its best defensive showing of the season. It is the third time it has limited an opponent to under 30 points.
The Lady Mountaineers kicked off the rout with a 14-0 run and proceeded to take a 34-11 lead into halftime, with 10 of their points coming off Lady Hawk turnovers.
The trend continued after the intermission as eight of their first 11 points in the third quarter came off steals to take a 47-17 advantage.
“We talked well on the floor tonight,” sophomore point guard Bekah Gardner said. “It all felt really good. We’ve had a couple of long days at practice, and it was nice to get out on the floor and be able to play together.”
Heritage was without senior forward Katlin Burger but did not struggle as it has in the past with her or senior guard Lexi Patty out this season. Gardner scored a game-high 14 points and Patty added 13.
The Lady Mountaineers will attempt to ride the momentum of a lopsided district victory after a grueling Christmas slate when it faces Knoxville West on Friday.
“We’ve had some tough games over the holidays, and I think that was good experience for our kids, but those games don’t have a lot of pressure,” Howard said. “Now, it’s time to get back to business and try to make a run at this district.”
Hardin Valley boys 59, Heritage 52: The Mountaineers have made a habit of blowing second-half leads this season.
Heritage took double-digit advantages into the fourth quarter against Sequoyah in its season opener on Nov. 17, Lenoir City in its District 4-AAA opener on Dec. 4 and Elizabethton during the Heritage Christmas Classic on Dec. 22, only to suffer three losses.
History repeated itself against Hardin Valley as an 8-point halftime lead transformed into a 7-point loss, fueled by poor shot selection that derailed an otherwise winning performance.
“We didn’t execute our offense, and by that I mean we took a bunch of quick shots and a bunch of bad shots, which translates to shooting 7-for-23 in the second half,” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said. “You’d rather have great shooters take good shots and good shooters take great shots, and when we do that, we’re OK.
“Our defense is not bad, and our effort is really good. It’s just our basketball IQ at critical times is not there yet. The good news is the tournament is in February, and that’s what matters.”
Heritage (4-9, 0-4 District 4-AAA) turned it over six times overall and improved its rebounding after the intermission, but short, inefficient possessions led to better looks for Hardin Valley.
The Hawks scored 37 points in the second half after posting 22 in the first half. Hudson Stokes powered Hardin Valley’s offense with 36 points.
Seniors Nate Marsh (17 points), Ethan Golder (15) and Parker Rothery (10) all scored in double figures for Heritage.
“We just have to keep preaching to them (that we need to make better decisions),” Godfrey said. “They’re trying, but you have a group that has never played together until this year.
“We have to play our ‘A’ game to beat anybody, and tonight we had an opportunity but we let it get away.”
