Rick Howard had a good laugh when asked if there had been any special emphasis on defense in his pregame talk to the Lady Mountaineers.
“Yes, that’s what we hang our hat on,” the veteran Heritage coach said, with a big grin. “If you can stop the other team from scoring, you are going to get more opportunities and I think that’s what happened tonight.”
Heritage gained many extra offensive opportunities with 17 steals, eight by freshman Carsyn Swaney, and limited William Blount to single digits in each of the first three quarters to take the District 4-4A tournament consolation contest by a healthy 46-31 margin Monday evening.
Both teams struggled finding baskets early on, with Heritage senior Mollee French finally pushing inside for the game’s first bucket after almost two minutes of play. Another 90 seconds elapsed before game-high scorer McKenna Myers (12 points) answered for the Lady Governors.
Swaney (11 points) gave Heritage a 7-5 first-quarter lead with a pull-up jumper after the fifth of six William Blount turnovers in the period. Heritage then went on a 9-0 run to open the second quarter behind six free-throws from three different players and a trey from Bekah Gardner.
With strong defense keeping Myers in check, the Lady Mountaineers took a 22-12 lead into the locker room. William Blount continued to struggle with taking care of the ball, finishing with 21 turnovers compared to just 10 by Heritage. The Lady Govs trailed, 35-19, entering the final quarter.
With reserves finishing out most of the last quarter for both teams, William Blount finally produced double-digit scoring with two late buckets including a buzzer-beating putback by Karly Rule.
“There’s really not much to say,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “They are just a good basketball team. (Howard) does a good job, there’s a reason they are as successful as they are. We’ve just got a long way to go.”
Heritage had backed off its pressing defense scheme in the second quarter with key players picking up early fouls, but once the Lady Mountaineers started pressing and trapping again in the third quarter, William Blount suffered four turnovers in five possessions and Heritage snapped off eight quick points. Six came from Swaney, including a nice dish inside from Bekah Gardner, and Gardner’s own layup to finish a quick runout.
“They just out-physicaled us,” Kallenberg said. “They’ve out-physicaled us in all three games against them this year and we’ve yet to match their physicality.”
Howard said that a key for his team’s defense was stopping penetration by Myers, which was accomplished by cutting off angles and back-side help.
“(Myers) is a good ball player and she’s hard to stop on those,” Howard said. “You’ve got to pull in help and we did. We were lucky that when she kicked it out, they didn’t get many threes.”
Neither team shot well from beyond the arc. Heritage got two 3-point shots, one each from Gardner and French, off of 15 attempts. William Blount had just one trey midway through the final quarter from Halle Pickens, and finished just one of 14 from downtown. Two 3-point attempts were blocked by Heritage defenders as the Lady Mountaineers finished with five blocks, two from French.
Lady Mountaineers Swaney and senior KJ Lasorsa were named to the All-Tournament team, as were seniors Myers and Faith Cooper for William Blount.
Both teams hit the road for opening games of the Region 2-4A tournament Friday Feb. 25. William Blount travels to Oak Ridge to take on the District 3-4A champions, who defeated Powell 65-52 Monday evening. Heritage takes on Powell.
