The Heritage girls basketball team won the Ohio River Classic on Sunday with a 68-56 victory over host school Raceland-Worthington High School in Raceland, Kentucky.
The Lady Mountaineers won three games in three days. They also won the tournament in 2016, which was their last visit to Raceland.
