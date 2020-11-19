The Heritage girls basketball team showcased their depth on Thursday night. Three players scored in double figures as the Lady Mountaineers defeated Clinton, 73-35, at Heritage.
The Lady Mountaineers (2-0) were also solid defensively, holding the Lady Chiefs to single-digit points in each quarter.
The Heritage boys fell to Clinton, 70-45. The Mountaineers only trailed by five points at halftime, but were outscored, 26-6, in the third quarter. Clinton connected on 11 3-pointers.
