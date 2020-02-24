The scholarship signing ceremony for Emily Smelcer was postponed several times in the last month due to weather and other factors after she made her commitment to continue her athletic career at Emory & Henry College.
Fittingly, the pursuit of her chosen sport helped prepare the Heritage senior for such unexpected delays and alterations.
“I’ve gotten a lot of mental stability and have learned how to control my emotions a whole lot better, through golf,” Smelcer said. “You can’t let your emotions get out of control when you are playing golf, or your game is just ruined. It’s helped me a lot in more than just golf.”
The daughter of Shawn and Stormy Smelcer, the 17-year old signed her National Letter of Intent Monday afternoon in the Heritage library in front of family and friends.
Coaches Scott Williams and Holly Whitehead said in their remarks they were proud of Smelcer and eager to see how she would develop both on the greens and in the classrooms at the Emory, Virginia campus.
Smelcer finished the competitive Large Class District 4 tournament in the top five last season and qualified for Region 2 tournament play in her junior and senior years. Williams noted that Smelcer was still improving during her final seasons and has potential to improve as a Lady Wasp golfer.
“She had a great four-year career,” Williams said in his opening remarks. “She is also great at academics.”
After several photos with family and coaches, Whitehead also spoke briefly: “I’m very excited for you, Emily, and looking forward to seeing what you do in the future.”
A member of the National Honor Society, the well-spoken Smelcer explained that the organization is involved in volunteer work, which she has enjoyed, such as having special appreciation days for behind-the-scenes workers like the school custodial and food service staff.
Smelcer grew up watching her grandfather and father play golf, but she never tried the sport until the sixth grade after working at cheerleading prior to that age.
“We were trying to find a sport I could do in the offseason,” Smelcer said. “I never thought about playing (golf) until my dad brought home paperwork to join the Heritage Middle School team one day so I just said, ‘Why not?’ I went to a few practices and that was my first time playing, ever.”
Smelcer considered several universities and narrowed her choices to Emory & Henry or Drew University of New Jersey.
The golf coach at Emory & Henry reached out to Smelcer, which piqued her initial interest in the school. Preferring a smaller campus, she was pleased to learn the school has programs in pre-physical therapy studies, which is her career goal.
“I wanted to be a vet until my sophomore year,” Smelcer said. “Then I hurt my knee so I had to go to a physical therapist, and while I was there I really liked watching what they did. It was interesting to see the relations they had with their patients.”
