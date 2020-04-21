A potential Major League debut seems further away than it did a few months ago, but Trevor Clifton is still pursuing that goal, even if it is on a different mound than he expected to be on in late April.
The Heritage High School alum envisioned himself already having made his debut for Triple-A Reno after participating in spring training with the Arizona Diamondbacks — a fresh start after three tumultuous seasons stagnated his progress through the Chicago Cubs’ organization.
Instead, Clifton is tossing bullpen sessions and live batting practice at a local high school to get his once-prized right arm ready for the moment baseball resumes after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
“I’ve tried not to worry about it too much, but it has been kind of stressful because you don’t know when to throw or how much to throw,” Clifton told The Daily Times. “No one knows anything. We get out every day and do it, but how much and how prepared should we be is the question.”
In a letter to baseball operations employees Monday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he “fully anticipates baseball will return this season,” according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, but until then thousands of players are left waiting.
Several Knoxville-area minor leaguers are choosing to do so together, including Clifton, who is living with Bearden alum and current St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas.
“It’s easier knowing that somebody is going through the same thing and that they have to prepare the same way I do,” Clifton said. “If you think about it, everybody is doing the same thing right now. It’s not just a couple of us that are hurting.”
Clifton, 24, has spent most of his time working on his off-speed pitches to complement his mid-90s fastball, including a newly added slider that replaces a cutter he had been throwing until analytics from the Diamondbacks’ front office indicated the pitch had insufficient break.
A flat cutter helps explain the 5.18 ERA and 1.50 WHIP he posted in Triple-A Iowa, but a change of scenery was needed to shed light on the problem.
Chicago is one of the most data-friendly clubs in baseball, but they use it as an evaluation tool rather than for development. Arizona, on the other hand, was willing to share its data to help Clifton reach the potential he boasted when he was named the Cubs’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2016.
“I wasn’t a big fan (of analytics) at first, but I feel like if you use it the right way and let your players know what they have to work on and what they have to do with it, it can go a long way for a player,” Clifton said. “I think it can hurt some players, too, so I don’t think the Cubs are wrong and I don’t think the Diamondbacks are right, but it helped me in knowing what I had to do.”
Minor leaguers are being paid $400 per week through at least May 31, but Clifton opened his own lawn care business to supplement his baseball income. The flexible schedule that comes with ownership of his own company has been beneficial as well.
There may not be a timetable for Opening Day yet, but Clifton understands this could be the most important season of his career, and he wants to be prepared whenever it rolls around.
“It’s different, but I honestly think there is still opportunity there,” Clifton said. “They’ll still give me a chance to show whatever I got whenever I get back there, and I feel very confident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.