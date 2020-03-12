Luke Johnson took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and hit a home run to lead the Heritage baseball team to a 7-1 victory over visiting North Greene on Thursday night.
Johnson's home run was one of four hit by the Mountaineers (3-1). Leadoff batter Kameron Johnson hit two, and Hayden Gilliland hit one. Gilliand's roundtripper gives him five in the season's first four games.
Three of their home runs came within four batters in the four-run fifth inning that turned Heritage's 1-0 lead into a 5-0 lead.
Luke Johnson finished with a one-hitter that included five strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter.
