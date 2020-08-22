The Heritage defense didn’t have many bad plays during its 21-7 triumph over Lenoir City on Friday, considering the Mountaineers only permitted 3.4 yards per play on 56 plays.
But two consecutive plays during the second quarter best captured the unit’s dominance in the season opener.
Lenoir City had the ball at Heritage’s 5-yard line, threatening to take the lead, but the Mountaineers had other ideas. Senior defensive back Spencer Williams came off a safety blitz and tossed Lenoir City quarterback Zane Ward to the ground for a 7-yard loss.
The Mountaineers (1-0) didn’t relent. The next play, Heritage defensive Nick Bryant flushed Ward out of the pocket and led him right into the arms of teammate Ethan Golder for an 8-yard loss.
Those two sacks encapsulated the theme of Friday’s game. Whenever the Panthers entered Heritage territory, whenever they threatened to seize control of the game, the Mountaineers always had an answer. It was that same resiliency that allowed Heritage to snap a 25-game losing streak.
The Mountaineers will hope to continue their new winning streak when they host Sevier County on Friday.
Heritage’s defense even ended the game on an authoritative note, as defensive back Tyler Napier rocked Lenoir City receiver Patrick Xavier on fourth-and-8 to seal the victory with two minutes and seven seconds remaining.
“Defense is a team effort,” Heritage quarterback Zach Hollman told the Daily Times. “No individual can play the whole defense. If we fly to the football and play for each other, I think we can succeed.”
The Mountaineers enjoyed plenty of success on Friday. Bryant, Golder and the rest of their defensive linemen continually clogged running lanes, leaving Lenoir City’s running backs with nowhere to run. They recorded four tackles for loss and six sacks, and limited Lenoir City to 1.6 yards per carry.
Their effort in the trenches essentially forced the Panthers to abandon the run in the second half. Lenoir City didn’t have much success moving the ball through the air, either, averaging only 5.4 yards per attempt.
In fact, Heritage’s defense grew stronger as the game progressed, only permitting 60 yards in the second half.
“We made a lot of (defensive) adjustments early. In the second quarter, we weren’t as good as we thought, so our halftime adjustments were much better,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “We spent some time with our D-line trying to explain what was happening to them. Here we are, no preseason games, no scrimmages, no nothing. Two of those defensive linemen had never started a game with the varsity, so it was a little bit different.
“Nick Bryant pretty much led that crew along with Ethan Golder. They did a great job, those two.”
The Mountaineers’ performance shouldn’t be too surprising. Hollman said after the game that he and his teammates had a productive offseason, even when the status of their season remained in uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mountaineers hardly celebrated big plays on Friday. After Williams sacked Ward, he simply returned to his feet, high-fived linebacker Chris Finley and focused his attention on the next play.
It was clear the Mountaineers expected to play well on Friday. They are confident they will continue to do so the rest of the season.
“We worked as hard as anybody could ever imagine working,” Hollman said. “Everyone put in a full effort (on Friday). I’m just so unbelievably grateful.”
