Every football team wants to kick off its season on a positive note.
That’s especially true for Heritage — a squad looking to end its 25-game losing streak that dates back to September 2017.
The Mountaineers came within a point of doing so last season against the Panthers of Lenoir City, and they will have their chance to rectify that loss Friday night in their opener down in the LC.
“That would absolutely boost everyone’s confidence, especially the seniors,” senior quarterback Zach Hollman said. “We’ve been fighting and working every single day to try and get better and work towards a win.”
The past few seasons have been tough for the Mountaineers, who have lacked the experience and numbers to hang with most of their opponents. This year already looks to be different.
With a record 70 players, Heritage has a much larger roster than it has had in the past — as well as a significantly bigger senior class with more than 20.
Last year, the Mountaineers entered the season with just over 50 players, five of whom were seniors.
“Personnel is always a big thing,” Hollman said. “You want to have as many seniors as you can. We look to our seniors for leadership, and having kids with more experience helps practices go better — it just makes everything flow smoother.”
In 2019, Heritage allowed an average of 47.5 points while scoring 13 a game. While those numbers aren’t exactly flattering, they aren’t entirely representative of Heritage’s potential.
The Mountaineers managed to stick with a handful of region squads in the first half before running out of gas in the second — most likely a result of their shorter-than-average roster for a Class 6A school. Among those opponents who weren’t able to immediately pull away were William Blount and McMinn County. At halftime, the Governors led 16-7 and the Cherokees had a 20-14 edge. Both teams went on to defeat the Mountaineers by more than 20 points.
Heritage will once again rely on Hollman — a first-team All-Region quarterback — to distribute the ball. He will have a solid target in fellow senior Jordan Taylor — a sure-handed slot receiver who earned second-team All-Region honors.
“Zach Hollman has had a really good summer,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “He’s more confident now because he’s been able to make throws that are deeper and have more rotation on the ball. He’s been able to drop balls into certain places that he wasn’t able to last year. It comes from the fact that he’s that much more physically strong.”
As for offensive linemen, the Mountaineers lost a key one in center Ryan Ellis, who graduated. But they have some key returners on defense, including junior defensive end Ethan Golder, who recorded 30 tackles — 26 of which were solo — last season.
“Having the amount of players we have now, we can do more game-like simulations in practice,” Golder said. “We have a lot more depth where if we get tired in a game, we have someone who can come in for a few minutes and take our spot.”
Heritage entered the 2019 season with its sights set on Lenoir City. It was a winnable game, as both teams were comparable in size.
The Mountaineers’ resilience was on display that night when they battled back from a two-score deficit only to lose in heart-breaking fashion, 21-20. The deciding moment happened in the final 22 seconds after Heritage found the end zone and had the opportunity to tie the score. However, the snap on the extra point attempt was low, and the holder couldn’t place it. He picked it up and ran backward to set up a pass, which fell incomplete in the end zone.
It was as close as Heritage had come to a win in 16 games, and the Mountaineers never recovered from that blow — at least not last season. For the remainders of their schedule, they lost by an average of 37 points.
Now, Golder said they’re ready.
“It’s changed incredibly — the attitude is uplifting every day,” Golder said. “Every time I come in here and see the guys working, everyone is in a happy mood. They seem more ready for the season.
“I haven’t seen anything like this before, and it’s a wonderful thing to be a part of.”
Seniors such as Hollman are especially eager to reverse the stigma surrounding Heritage’s program. Many of them were thrust into big roles as sophomores, and many of them have never experienced a win.
“We’re very intense right now — we’re looking forward to Week One,” Hollman said. “We’re doing everything we can as fast as we can, trying to get ready mentally and physically.”
Another motivating factor driving the Mountaineers is the unknown posed by the pandemic.
Hammontree said players have actually worked harder this summer — fully aware that no practice or game is a given.
“It really opened up a lot of the players’ eyes to show us that our season isn’t guaranteed,” Golder said. “We’ve really got to take it as it comes and do everything we can to be prepared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.