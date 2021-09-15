Though it hasn’t shown up in the win column yet, Heritage is getting better.
The Mountaineers are showing progress, and it’s particularly evident on the practice field, where strong habits are becoming more common every day.
“(The mantra is) the fact that we don’t give in,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree told The Daily Times. “We keep going back to that. It’s starting to become a little bit more of a habit daily instead of just on game day. So not giving in at practice to a better performance is one thing.
“Trying to figure out where we are when we ask them to perform x-amount of hours per day because that’s really what we consider the minimum effort.”
That progress will be put to the test Friday as the Mountaineers (0-4, 0-1 Region 2-5A) host region foe Knoxville Central (1-2, 1-0). The Bobcats didn’t play last week, but routed Sevier County, 35-13, Sept. 3 in its region opener.
“Football-wise, again, we’re going to be out-athleted in a lot of spots,” Hammontree said. “Knox Central’s smart enough and really organized enough to where they can put their best players in the open field, and that’s the quickest way to get points on the board.
“So our job is to make sure that defensively we contain those people enough to where our offense can control the ball. Our plan is to continue to work to get the O-line and D-line rested so that they can continue drives.”
It’s a new challenge for Heritage, which is playing Central for the first time in a new region.
“As a team, more spirit this week goes into the fact that they’re playing somebody now that they haven’t played ever,” Hammontree said. “So that’s new when you come to think of it. And they don’t know any of those guys except for watching them on film and that’s it.
“This is all new, so it’s a little more exciting than playing somebody you’ve played every year.”
Heritage is coming off of a 38-19 loss to county rival William Blount. In that game, junior tailback Cayleb O’Conner ran for two touchdowns, and sophomore signal caller Wesley Deck threw a scoring pass to junior Kyle Headrick, who serves as both a wide receiver and backup quarterback for Heritage.
Hammontree said his Mountaineers haven’t played a team yet, other than Maryville, that has Central’s talent.
Central quarterback Ryan Bolton has thrown for 673 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Sophomore running back Frank Johnson IV leads the Bobcats on the ground; he’s totaled 142 yards on 31 carries.
The Bobcats’ receivers may be their best unit. Three players, seniors Will Siaway and Kolby Long and sophomore Almani Rembert, each have over 100 yards receiving already this season.
“They do four things really well,” Hammontree said. “They run the ball to the right and they run the ball to the left and they throw the ball down the middle of the field some just enough to keep you honest. Quarterback’s a good controller of time. He knows how to manage it.”
“They’ve got a couple skill people that are running routes that we’ve not been able to cover yet. But hopefully this week, after learning some deep coverages and trying to figure out where to go, that will be better. They do run and pass both equal. They’re a good football team.”
A win would snap Heritage’s eight-game losing streak. The Mountaineers haven’t won since defeating Seymour, 29-7, on Sept. 25, 2020.
Friday’s game, too, is another chance for Heritage to show the same consistent effort, and progress, on the game field it has shown on the practice field.
“Something’s got to happen so that (players) try to max out,” Hammontree said. “You ask somebody about their effort and they tell you what it is, then you say, ‘Is that the best you’ve got?’ And they’ll tell you, ‘Yeah, that’s the best I’ve got.’ Well how long did you do that? And it’s the minimum amount of time.
“It doesn’t make any sense to say this is my max effort when you’re not able to repeat it over and over in periods of time.”
