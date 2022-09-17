Heritage had its foot on Knoxville Central’s throat but never stomped.
Moments after Heritage took a 28-10 lead with a 10-play, 62-yard touchdown drive to open the second half, Knoxville Central junior running back Frank Johnson IV fumbled, giving possession back to the Mountaineers with a chance to effectively put the Bobcats away.
Instead, Heritage was flagged for a false start, putting it behind the sticks and forcing junior quarterback Wesley Deck into a passing situation. Knoxville Central freshman defensive back Torin McAfee intercepted a Deck pass, leading to a Bobcats touchdown on the other end.
The rest of the second half followed that trend as the Mountaineers failed to take advantage of takeaways while leaning too much on their passing attack in a 32-28 loss Friday inside Dan Y. Boring Stadium.
“We have to do a better job of closing out football games and learn how to do that,” Heritage head football coach Joe Osovet said. “You do that by running the football. We tried to do that a few times, but we weren’t successful running the football. Sometimes when you’re not able to do that, you have to go with the girl that brought you to the dance, and that was putting the ball through the air.”
Heritage (2-3, 1-1 Region 2-5A) rushed for 17 yards on seven carries during its lone scoring drive in the second half, which was seemingly enough to abandon it altogether afterward.
The Mountaineers ran the ball four times over their final four offensive possessions for 11 yards — withholding a 4-yard sack on their final offensive play.
An ability to establish the run while the Bobcats orchestrated their comeback would have helped, but the Mountaineers should have put Knoxville Central away long before the fourth quarter rolled around.
The Bobcats (2-3, 1-1) turned it over five times — thrice in the first half and twice in the second — and the Mountaineers were only able to turn those miscues into seven points.
Central tallied 21 points off four Heritage turnovers.
“They took turnovers and turned them into points,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “We didn’t do that. We have to do a better job of putting teams away.”
The opportunities for Heritage to protect a late lead have been few and far between given it won two games in its previous three seasons.
It was not prepared to handle that situation against Knoxville Central, but the hope is it will be should a similar circumstance present itself in the near future.
“You can’t muster in it, you have to learn from it,” Osovet said. “This one is going to sting because this was another stepping stone for this program, but our kids fought. I’m proud of them, but they have to do a better job, and the coaching staff has to do a better job, of being able to finish people off when you have an 18-point lead in the second half.”
