Heritage assistant coach Kara Cutshaw said she expected Tuesday night’s District 4-AAA soccer matchup against Lenoir City to be an even one.
“We were preparing ultimately just to go hard because we thought they’d be pressing very high, and we wanted to utilize the sides,” Cutshaw said. “It has always been very close every time we’ve played (Lenoir City).”
That was no different Tuesday as Heritage and Lenoir City battled to a 2-2 tie in the Mountaineers’ first district game of the season. Midfielder Adrian Nunez scored both goals for Heritage (3-2-2).
Heritage got on the board 20 minutes into the game when Nunez lofted a free kick on goal from some 30 yards out. The Lenoir City goalkeeper misjudged the depth of the shot and wasn’t able to adjust his position in time, and the ball bounced off his hands into the back of the net to put the Mountaineers ahead 1-0.
Lenoir City threatened to answer less than a minute later with a point-blank shot on goal, but Heritage goalkeeper Carson Puckett made an impressive save, punching the ball over the crossbar to sustain the Mountaineers’ one-goal advantage.
The Panthers’ scoring drought came to an end with less than 10 minutes left in the half when Matthias Witte fired off a similar shot to the one Puckett had just successfully redirected over the goal. This time, though, Witte’s kick sailed through traffic that shielded Puckett’s view, leaving him with virtually no time to react as Lenoir City tied the score at 1 heading into halftime.
“A lot of times, there’s just so much commotion that happens in the box that you just get lost in that communication,” Cutshaw said. “Unfortunately, that does happen, but most of the time (Puckett) saves everything.”
Lenoir City almost took its first lead 10 minutes into the second half when the Panthers connected on a corner kick with a head ball, but that shot bounced off the crossbar and back into play. However, they capitalized on their next corner a minute later when a scrum ensued, and a kick deflected off a player into the goal to put Lenoir City ahead 2-1 with 28:49 remaining.
Nunez answered for Heritage just more than four minutes later with another free kick from almost midfield. This time, Lenoir City made the stop on the initial kick, but Nunez was there to bury his own rebound into the back of the net and round out the scoring.
“We needed to keep it together as a team,” Nunez said of his team’s response to briefly falling behind. “(We would have preferred a) win, but we’ll take the draw.”
Cutshaw said following shots is something the Mountaineers have been working on in practice, which made Nunez’s second goal all the more satisfying.
“It’s great that he’s actually doing what we’ve been coaching,” Cutshaw said of Nunez. “He has been playing spectacularly this entire season. That (goal) was what our team needed.”
The Mountaineers return to action Thursday when they host Hardin Valley in another district matchup.
“(We want to) make sure we just keep playing our style. … It’s going to be another tough match,” Cutshaw said. “A tie is better than nothing, so (today) was a good confidence lifter.”
