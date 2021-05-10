KNOXVILLE — Bearden brought the big bats in the heart of its lineup, but Heritage harassed Bulldog hurlers with batters at nearly every position spraying hits all over John Heatherly Field at Farragut High School.
When Nolan Cunningham finished his excellent lengthy relief stint with three quick outs to shut No. 4-seed Bearden down in the seventh inning, No. 7 Heritage survived its second straight elimination game in the District 4-AAA tournament with a 10-6 win Monday evening.
Heritage (18-14) hacked out 14 hits with eight of the nine batters in its lineup chipping in. The bottom four batters accounted for half of the Heritage knocks, including a perfect 3-for-3 performance from Dylan Varitek in the eight spot, and two hits and a pair of key RBIs from Kaden Adsit appearing in the nine hole.
“I’ve said all year that when our guys in the bottom half start hitting, we’d be capable of beating anybody,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “I’m real proud of all of them, we were productive up and down the whole lineup today.”
Cunningham told The Daily Times that he was expecting to enter at some point in relief, but a shaky start from Riley Tipton expedited the righty’s appearance.
Tipton opened by issuing two walks and paid for that when Bearden clean-up hitter Ty Seritt cranked a home run over the left-field fence for a quick 3-0 lead after one frame.
Heritage replied with two runs in the top of the second, but Cunningham was forced to enter the game with just one out in the bottom half after Bearden’s Bryson Trammell walked with the bases loaded. Cunnigham got out of that jam by striking out Seritt then induced an infield grounder that Tipton, now at third base, charged hard on. Jaden Jones made a fine dig on the low throw to first to quell further damage by Bearden (19-13) in that frame.
Cunningham then worked three clean innings while the bottom of the order helped the Mountaineers take the lead with three runs in the fourth. Both teams scored two in the sixth but Heritage added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Again starting with Varitek and Adsit reaching safely, leadoff Spencer Williams greeted Bearden reliever Reed Frederick by legging out a triple lined to right-center before scoring on a RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Tipton.
The Mountaineers then celebrated the chance to play another day when Cunningham induced two fly balls before recording his eighth strikeout to end the Bearden season with its second loss of the double-elimination tournament.
Cunningham aided his own cause with an inning-opening single in the fourth inning. Heritage loaded the bases on a walk to Zach Hollman and an infield hit from Varitek. Adsit then drove in two with a crisp liner to center-right field.
After a scoreless fifth, Heritage struck again with two runs to open the sixth. Luke Johnson dropped a blooper into into shallow left that he stretched into a double, then the MTSU commit scored on the second hit of the night from Jones. Cunningham tried to duplicate Johnson’s extra-base effort when trying for second on a Bearden error, recording the inning’s third out, but not until after Jones came home for an expanded 10-4 lead.
Bearden caused a brief worry when Will Nelms homered with two outs in the bottom of the sixth after the second Heritage fielding error, but Cunningham responded with another strikeout.
Cunningham worked 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs (zero earned) on four hits.
“My fastball and slider were working, and definitely my slider was my strikeout pitch,” Cunningham said. “I was really comfortable with it today.”
Cunningham paid proper credit to the offensive onslaught which cushioned his lead.
“When a pitcher is throwing strikes and getting outs and giving his team its best chance to stay in the game, hitting one through nine is crucial,” Cunningham said. “Tonight really showed that if we can hit, we can compete with anybody. We’re scary, and nobody wants to play us right now.”
Heritage and Maryville, which defeated William Blount, will square off for another elimination game at 4:30 p.m. today at Farragut High School. The winner will then face Farragut at 7 p.m. for the right to play Hardin Valley in the District 4-AAA championship game.
