If there’s one positive from Heritage’s 38-21 loss at Lenoir City last week, it’s that it could lead to another turnaround.
After every loss it has had this season, sans its season-opening one to Maryville, Heritage has won the following week. With Friday’s game against Region 2-5A foe Knoxville Halls holding massive playoff implications, the Mountaineers direly need to pull off that same trick.
“We have to do a good job of stepping up and doing a better job of what we did last week, and we’ve done that,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet told The Daily Times. “After every tough loss we’ve had, we’ve kind of bounced back and found a way to win a football game. So hopefully that trend still holds true.”
If Heritage (4-5, 2-2 Region 2-5A) beats Halls (1-8, 1-3), it would lock up the No. 3-seed in the region standings. A loss, though, could knock the Mountaineers out of the playoffs entirely.
It would be Heritage’s first playoff appearance since 2016 when all 32 Class 6A teams made the postseason and its first earned playoff berth since 1999.
“This is for all the marbles, right? So we kind of preach to our kids, for lack of a better term, this is a playoff game,” Osovet said. “So we need to come out and play. The good thing is, we’ve played exceptionally well at home and haven’t played so well on the road. So we’ve just got to come out there and do what we do in regards to execution and play a quality football game.”
To win Friday, the Mountaineers will have to eliminate the mental errors they showed against Lenoir City, and they will have to do it against a team Osovet believes is stronger than its record states.
Halls’ only win so far came in a rout of Cocke County on Sept. 16, but the Red Devils losses to Morristown East, Jefferson County and Knoxville Central all were by seven points or less.
“You look at the quality of opponents they’ve played, they’ve played some quality people,” Osovet said. “There are a lot of similarities between this team and Halls, so it’s going to be a good football game.”
Those similarities include the two teams’ offenses, as they run similar attacks. Heritage hopes that will give its defense an edge.
“It helps us prepare because our guys have kind of seen that since we got here in regards to how they operate and function on offense,” Osovet said. “It helps us defensively schematically.”
The fact that Heritage is even in the playoff conversation entering Friday’s regular season finale is indicative of just how many strides the program has made this season. It only won two games combined during the previous four campaigns.
The Mountaineers know that earning a playoff berth could be the biggest stride yet.
“When you take over a program, you’ve got to have patience and you’ve got to understand what you’re taking over,” Osovet said. “My problem is, obviously being from up north and doing this thing a long time, I lack a little bit of patience. I have to understand that, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you that we’ve taken steps in the right direction this year of where we want to take this program.
“I think the thing, and I told our kids this, is that we’ve already kind of met our expectations. I said us making the playoffs in Year 1 will exceed those expectations in Year 1. Just looking at how far we’ve come from last spring, we’re lightyears ahead. So this would be an incredible Year 1 if we’re able to pull this thing off Friday and get into the playoffs with this group of guys.”
