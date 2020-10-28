Derek Hunt will likely take a long look in the distance in the minutes before Maryville and Heritage kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Jack Renfro Stadium, and who could blame him.
It is one of the most scenic backdrops a football field can have.
“There’s nothing better than when you’re warming up and the sun is setting and gleaning off the mountains,” the fourth-year Maryville coach told The Daily Times. “Part of it for me is reminiscing, too, because I got to play out there when I was playing at Maryville and I always enjoyed going out there.”
Jack Renfro Stadium was nothing more than a picturesque safe haven for visiting teams to pick up a win three months ago.
The Mountaineers (2-7, 0-5 Region 2-6A) entered the season with a 25-game losing streak that dated back to Sept. 22, 2017, but a season-opening victory over Lenoir City on Aug. 21 proved to be a rebirth of sorts for a program that has since established it is no longer a pushover.
Heritage could easily have a winning record entering its regular-season finale with Maryville (9-0, 5-0). A last-second touchdown cost it the Battle of the Bell against county rival William Blount and a false start negated a game-winning field goal in an overtime loss to Cleveland. The Mountaineers also suffered another one-possession defeat to Sevier County and losses of nine and 10 points to Karns and Ooltewah, respectively.
“Something that was disappointing in previous years was that it didn’t take much for the kids to kind of give up and not continue to push through adversity,” Heritage assistant coach Shawn Wichert said. “This team this year has had plenty of opportunities to quit on each other, on us and on themselves and they haven’t.
“The biggest thing we want to see from them Friday is to not be afraid of success when it happens because there are going to be some moments when we have some success, and we’re looking forward to seeing them build on that and when they have any sort of adversity, we want to see them respond how they should respond.”
The Mountaineers have more players — 70 at the start of the season — than in years past, and they have made the most out of their increased participation
Heritage is averaging 20 points — a year after scoring 20 or more points twice — and 298 yards per game. Those numbers may not lead to an upset of Maryville, but they do indicate how far the program has come since completing a second consecutive 0-10 campaign against the Rebels this time last season.
“On both sides of the ball, they’re better schematically, and they’ve obviously gotten some kids to buy in,” Hunt said. “They’ve gotten some kids out of the hallways that they didn’t have in years past to make them more athletic and bigger, and they don’t have to play nearly as many kids on both sides of the ball, which is a huge help.
“Coach Hammontree deserves a ton of credit for how improved this Heritage team is. He and his staff have done a phenomenal job from where they were 24 months ago to where they are now.”
The status of the county rivalry is up in the air with Heritage dropping to Class 5A next year. The two programs are in talks to play each other Week 1 next season, but nothing is set in stone.
If it is the final time the Mountaineers and Rebels play each for the foreseeable future, the former wants to go out making a statement about its improvement while the latter does not plan on taking its foot off the gas before beginning its quest to repeat as Class 6A BlueCross Bowl champions.
“We live in the same county as one of the best teams in the state and one of the best programs in the country, and I think they recognize that this is an opportunity to show they can compete,” Wichert said. “I think they see it as a huge challenge, and they’re not backing down from that challenge.”
