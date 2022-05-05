Zach Hodge was warming up on the mound at William Blount’s Charlie Puleo Field on March 30, 2021 when he noticed Maryville College baseball coach Clint Helton sit down on the other side of the backstop behind home plate.
Seeing a college baseball coach in attendance might have an effect on a young starting pitcher with aspirations of playing at the next level, but Hodge said it made him play even better.
That night, he pitched a complete game, recording nine strikeouts and allowing zero earned runs in a 3-2 win over the Governors. After the game, he had a text on his phone from Helton.
“(Helton) immediately asked me to go on a visit after the game,” Hodge told The Daily Times. “We planned it out. Ever since then I just fell in love with the campus. The facilities were nice. The coach, we have a really good personal connection. His mom is my dentist, so I had always heard about him but never met him until then. I think what sets it apart (from other schools) is it’s close to home and (Heritage) coach (Robbie) Bennett recommended them.”
It didn’t take long after that visit for Hodge to make up his mind. He committed to the program and signed with Maryville College on Thursday inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
It only made sense that Hodge would put faith in what his current head coach would have to say. Bennett not only served as a pitcher at Maryville College but also coached Helton in high school. That connection paid dividends in Helton reaching out and Hodge’s decision to stay home.
“(Maryville College) was the first school that I popped up on their radar,” Hodge said. “I always kind of took that to heart. It was really special to me that they were the first ones to come after me. Coach Helton, obviously playing for coach Bennett, was a huge plus for why they came after me in the first place. It just really meant a lot.”
“Zach kind of does his thing,” Bennett said. “(Helton) will reach out quite a bit if we have a player he thinks can play at Maryville. I told him a lot about Zach. That was kind of the bulk of it. I’m there for (the players) if they need support.”
Hodge transferred to Heritage from Alcoa ahead of his junior season in spring 2021 and quickly made an impact in the Mountaineers’ pitching rotation as a left hander.
He appeared in 12 games and had two saves, but he’s had an even better season this year. Currently, Hodge leads the team in ERA at 2.74 and is 5-3 as a starter; one of those wins was an 11-1 run-rule upset of District 4-4A leader Farragut on April 27. He allowed just three hits and a run while tallying a pair of strikeouts in five innings.
“(Hodge) came in and was an instant impact on the mound,” Bennett said. “When he pitches, he gives us a chance to win. He’s very good at coming in relief, too. We’ve used him quite a bit. He’s just a kid, a fun kid to be around.”
Hodge has had his sights set on Maryville College for more than a year now, but putting pen to paper to make it official is a weight off of his shoulders as his Heritage team prepares to begin its postseason stay in the District 4-4A Tournament today at 6 p.m. against William Blount. Now he feels like he can focus even more on finishing his prep career on a strong note.
“(Signing) makes it as if I don’t have to do too much,” Hodge said. “I don’t have to feel like I’m being a selfish player by trying to make myself look good (for college coaches) whereas I can make the whole team look good. I’m just to go in and trust the eight guys around me to make plays and trust the offense we have.”
