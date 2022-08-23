Jason Keeble admitted his competitive nature may have played a factor in his Heritage volleyball team’s loss to Cleveland on Tuesday.
The Lady Mountaineers hosted the Blue Raiders, as well as Maryville and Knoxville Catholic in a quad-match at Yogi Wilson Gymnasium, falling to the Class 3A power, 25-16, 25-15, before bouncing back to down the Fighting Irish, 26-24, 25-12.
Maryville split both its matches with Catholic and Cleveland, beating the Fighting Irish, 25-21, 25-16, 15-11 and losing to the Blue Raiders, 25-17, 25-19, 15-10.
For Keeble, a talk in between matches helped he and his players settle down and it showed in their performance against Catholic.
“I’ll be honest, I’ll blame that (first match loss to Cleveland) on coaching. I’ll blame that one on me,” Keeble told The Daily Times. “I know a lot of the Cleveland kids. I coached Lauren (Hurts) and Addison (Hurst) in travel ball and I’m as competitive as them. I want to beat them, bad. I got a little fired up.
“I think my emotions kind of goes over to the team, so I had to settle down and we talked in the locker room. They came out a performed. It took a little bit of pressure off them.”
Junior outside hitter Caelyn Bradley was a consistent force for Heritage (5-4) in both matches. Keeble singled her out as one of the few bright spots for the Lady Mountaineers in the Cleveland (11-1) match.
She followed it up with an impressive outing against Catholic, recording nine kills and three digs. An extra jolt of confidence from her coach may have helped, too.
“Caelyn played awesome tonight,” Keeble said. “What I had told her at the start of the Cleveland game, I said, ‘Look, relax and know that you belong. I don’t care what team we’re on, we’re all good out here. We all know we belong,’ and she played lights out. I was really proud of her.”
The two matches were further evidence of Heritage finding its confidence early in the season.
The Lady Mountaineers have already played a daunting non-district schedule with District 4-AAA play looming Thursday at home against Farragut at 6 p.m.
“We’re talented,” Keeble said. “We played Nolensville last Saturday, the defending (Class) 3A state champions, we just played Catholic who also won the state championship last year. Cleveland won a the Sunsphere Tournament last weekend and they beat Nolensville. We can play with these teams, we’ve just got to keep believing.”
For Maryville coach Chris Hames, the Lady Rebels matches against Catholic and Cleveland had a postseason-like feel, and she wanted it that way.
Maryville (7-2) rallied after losing the first set against Catholic, taking a big lead in the second then holding off the Fighting Irish to force a third set where the Lady Rebels against outlasted them.
“Probably four of these teams can go to state,” Hames said. “I think Heritage has a good chance coming out of our district. We’ve already played the region teams that we would have to beat to get through, so it was really good. It just makes us better. You’ve got to play good teams to get better, so we’ve all kind of given ourselves tough schedules.”
Maryville’s match against Cleveland was the first of three regular season meetings between the two programs, both of which reached the state tournament last season. The second is today at Maryville’s home floor at 2:30 p.m.
The Lady Rebels ran away with the first set and looked in position to take the second and the match, but the Blue Raiders mounted a comeback and forced a match-deciding third set that they also won despite strong showings from Amanda Mack and Kiernan Stamey.
“I think playing a team of (Cleveland’s) caliber and learning how to get points and establish points and trying to stop what they’re trying to do, it makes you better,” Hames said. “For us, the challenge to beat a state championship contender makes us better and makes them better. Ultimately, our goal is to get there, so you’ve got to play good teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.