Some nights, the Heritage volleyball team might not have “it.”
That’s the bad news for coach Jason Keeble. The good news was displayed by the Lady Mountaineers against Anderson County on Tuesday at Maryville, who overcame multiple Lady Mavericks runs to win in two sets, 27-25 and 25-19.
While Keeble didn’t see the intensity he saw from his Heritage team in its opener against Cleveland and Knoxville Catholic the night before, he was encouraged by the Lady Mountaineers’ ability to pull out a win in spite of that.
“I told them after that we’re going to have games like this where we don’t play like Heritage volleyball,” Keeble told The Daily Times. “Definitely I didn’t think we played with the intensity and the emotions that we played with last night. Their energy was a lot higher.
“It was closer than we would like it to be because we weren’t handling the easy balls, we weren’t handling the fundamental things. To their credit, they made some plays when they had to and that’s what got the win.”
Keeble cited limited practice days in the past week for Heritage for its fundamental issues against Anderson County.
The Lady Mountaineers (2-1) played in the Blount County Play Day against Alcoa, Maryville and William Blount last Thursday and then three games in the last two days, leaving little time for any other volleyball, but Keeble hopes getting back into their routine later this week will translate to cleaner play on the floor.
“That’s the big thing for me, can you handle the easy things,” Keeble said. “It comes down to serving and passing and ball control. Hopefully we’ll kind of rectify it in practice.”
Heritage led most of the way in the opening set, jumping out to a 6-1 lead before the Lady Mavericks closed the gap and tied it up at 10-10.
The Lady Mountaineers were able to hold off Anderson County for the most part, but the Lady Mavericks forced the set into a tiebreaker and took the lead, 25-24. Heritage closed out the set with three straight scores to take the opening set.
In the second set, Anderson County scored six in a row to get its first lead, 14-13, but the Lady Mountaineers answered with a Melanie Morris kill that tied it up and helped ignite a strong finish for Heritage.
Morris was one of a few players Keeble identified as coming in the clutch when the Lady Mountaineers needed it most.
“Both middles made a couple of good plays with some touches on the ball,” Keeble said. “(Melaine) Morris hit the floor a couple of times, made some great digs. Our setters continued to grind there and try to find a hitter that’s open. It’s about the ball control. If we get a decent set up, we’re going to score. They came through there with a couple of big touches.”
Maryville dominates second set to sweep Mavericks
If returning to the state tournament is Maryville’s goal, performances like the one it had in the second set against Anderson County on Monday will get it there.
After a back and forth that saw eight ties and seven lead changes in the first set, the Lady Rebels (2-0) dominated down the stretch to beat the Lady Mavericks, then let it spill over in the second set to get the sweep, 25-18, 25-9.
Maryville coach Chris Hames couldn’t have asked for a better performance.
“We kind of knew what we were going to have when we came in because we had seen (Anderson County) play Heritage in the game before,” Hames said. “They’re a scrappy team. We knew they were going to dig in, take some swings, dip and roll, we just had to control our side. It was kind of back and forth in the beginning of the first set but we took control at the end.
“That’s about as clean as you could play in the second set. For us, if we can control and get down and get free balls, we’re very hard to beat.”
Hames was encouraged by the level of play from her team, particularly in the second set and especially so early in a young season in which the Lady Rebels have big aspirations.
“It was really good,” Hames said. “(Anderson County) is a really good team and they’ll probably make state in their division. I think for us to play that clean this early is super encouraging. Obviously, there is still stuff that I think we can work on, but we served really well and kind of got them out of system.
“We made some plays on defense. So that was encouraging, just the effort level, and I think that showed in the final score.”
For Hames, the defense has been a surprise through in Maryville’s first two matches against Alcoa on Monday and again versus the Lady Mavericks.
“I’ve been surprised with the defense,” Hames said. “With the effort, we made some great plays. It’s interesting, too, because I talked a little bit about settling in the back row and we did.
“We’re still getting the kinks out, but that’s obviously encouraging. (Anderson County) is a good team and to control the game and beat them that badly is a good thing for us.”
