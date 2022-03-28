Nolan Cunningham pitched a game worthy of a District 4-4A opening win Monday.
The Heritage senior held Hardin Valley scoreless for four innings and tossed seven seven strikeouts before the Hawks broke the scoring drought in the fifth and again in the sixth to down the Mountaineers 2-0 in the district opener for both teams.
“(Cunningham) came out and he threw the ball well,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times. “He was throwing his offspeed for strikes, he threw a good fastball and he gave us a chance to win. You can’t ask for anything better than that.
Hardin Valley (4-4, 1-0 District 4-4A) had its chances to score early, getting runners on in every inning that Cunningham was on the mound, but he managed to get Heritage (4-4, 0-1 District 4-4A) out trouble every time.
In the fifth, the Hawks led off by reaching on a hard hit ground ball from Carson Hoffmeister to Tyler Adsit at second but Adsit had trouble fielding it, allowing Hoffmeister to reach. A Tyler Denton single followed and a hit by pitch loaded up the bases.
Austin King brought in the go-ahead run after being hit by a Cunningham pitch to lead 1-0, but despite the mistakes in the frame, Cunningham limited the damage to just one run.
Down just a run, Heritage started getting its own bats going in the bottom half of the inning. Cunningham, who had two of the Mountaineers three total hits on the evening, started off with a line drive to center to get on base.
Cody White singled to left then both advances on a Adsit ground out to get into scoring position. It was the closest the Mountaineers had been to scoring, but Hardin Valley pitcher Logan Ozias slammed the door shut on any possibility to tying or taking the lead with back-to-back strikeouts.
Ozias allowed just three hits and recorded 10 strikeouts in a complete-game outing.
“That’s been the thing is not being able to hit with runners in scoring position,” Bennett said. “The key right there is we’ve got to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position. Hats off to (Ozias) he’s there No. 1 guy. He shut us down with runners scoring position. It’s a lot like Nolan did to them early in the game. They had runners on and we shut them down.”
In a match up that was largely dominated by pitching, Caleb Neely’s RBI single that dropped into shallow center field to score Denton was all the insurance Hardin Valley needed to come away with the win.
Heritage will get its opportunity for its first district victory quickly, taking a one day break before traveling to face rival William Blount at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
For Bennett, there is reason for optimism about his defense going forward, but he hopes the Mountaineers can take advantage of opportunities at the plate.
“Every time you go out in this district, you’re going to see a good arm,” Bennett said. “You know it’s going to be competitive and that’s what you want. We’ve just got to continue to get better swinging the bat. I think we’re going to be fine defensively. We’ve just got to swing the bat.”
