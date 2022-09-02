The mass of students crammed through the gate leading out of James D. Lillard Field, just moments after they had stepped onto it to celebrate.
They followed Heritage’s players, who entered through a logo-emblazoned door into their locker room; each time the door opened, music could be heard blaring as the Mountaineers finally relaxed.
Once Heritage coach Joe Osovet reached the door, he yelled for team personnel still outside to head in. Unlike everyone else around him, his demeanor was all business, never wavering from the process-based mindset that allowed his team to have this moment.
Heritage had just beaten Region 2-5A foe Cocke County, 45-21, earning its first win since Sept. 25, 2020, and it had to stick to its process all game.
“We played. We came out and we fought the whole entire game,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “Overcame some adversity early on. (Cocke County) made it a one-score game, we came back, drove the ball down the field, scored, made it a two-score game. Got some turnovers on defense.
“Our kids played tonight. Proud of them. I can’t say enough good things. Our playmakers played incredible tonight. (Quarterback) Wesley Deck started out a little bit rusty, but what’s been our motto? We came out and we executed and put this thing away. I’m proud of our guys. They deserve this one for all the hard work they’ve put in through the past six months.”
The Mountaineers (1-2, 1-0 Region 2-5A) were again paced by Deck, who accounted for all of Heritage’s offensive touchdowns, throwing for four and running for another. Showing his growth in running Osovet’s patented “Bolt” offense, he led an attack that totaled 345 yards.
“We’re still not with tempo where we need to be, but I think you see what this offense can do: creating explosive plays,” Osovet said. “I think we had three or four plays tonight that went over 40 yards for touchdowns.
“Once we now start to rev up the tempo, you see how those pieces kind of fit and how that whole thing gels together from an offensive standpoint with getting people to play in space.”
After Cocke County (1-2, 0-1) opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run by Carson Hopson, Deck connected with Zak Davidson on a 12-yard scoring pass. Just moments into the second quarter, he ran in a 4-yard touchdown as Heritage took a 14-7 lead.
Deck threw his second touchdown pass with eight minutes, 55 seconds remaining before halftime, finding Owen Foister from 16 yards out. Cocke County’s Oren Hazelwood picked off one of Deck’s passes on Heritage’s next drive, though, running it back from past midfield for a pick-six that again made it a one-touchdown game.
That didn’t faze Heritage’s offense, which responded with Deck’s third touchdown pass, a 66-yard connection to Ryan Butler.
Cocke County quarterback Baylor Baxter found Lakkin France on a 58-yard aerial score for the half’s final touchdown, and the Mountaineers entered halftime with a 28-21 advantage.
That wasn’t just Cocke County’s last score of the first half; it was the Fighting Cocks’ last score of the game, as Heritage’s defense forced a shutout in the second half.
The Mountaineers complemented that with a 32-yard field goal by Joel Martinez and a long pick-six by Zander Melton in the third quarter, and a 43-yard touchdown pass by Deck to Chase Ridings in the fourth quarter’s waning moments.
It was the perfect ending to the game for Deck, who battled through a winless season last year, including a disappointing 29-27 loss at Cocke County, to finally come out on the winning side in a major way.
“It feels great,” Deck said. “We did it as a team, and we couldn’t do it without this preparation the coaching staff gave us this week. It’s a blessing.”
“If you’ve watched us play, over the past four weeks, I’m talking about the jamboree to the scrimmages, you kind of see the progression,” Osovet added. “The lightbulbs are starting to go off with some kinds, and we’re only scratching the surface on both sides of the football.
“So once we get to where we want to get, obviously, you see what the outcome’s going to be here. Things are changing here at Heritage, and I think if you’ve watched us play, you see those things coming to fruition as we go forward here with this thing.”
