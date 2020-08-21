LENOIR CITY — After Heritage’s Justice Breazeale had intercepted a Lenoir City pass and returned it 30 yards, the Mountaineers’ senior quarterback Zach Hollman sprinted toward his receiver Spencer Williams and chest bumped him at the Heritage 30-yard line.
Breazeale’s interception preserved Heritage’s 7-point lead midway through the fourth quarter on Friday. Hollman and Williams still had to wait six minutes, 17 seconds before they could officially celebrate a 21-7 victory, but in that moment on Lenoir City’s home field, they knew they were moments away from snapping Heritage’s 25-game losing streak.
“That was a key moment of the game,” Hollman told the Daily Times. “When we got the ball back on offense, we wanted to execute and finish the game off.”
That’s exactly what the Mountaineers (1-0) did.
Two plays after the pick, Heritage’s running back Daniel Foxx muscled through would-be tacklers and ripped off a 35-yard run.
Triston Hurst followed by plowing over defenders for a 10-yard carry. Hollman and Williams combined to deliver the dagger, as the former threaded a 5-yard touchdown pass to the latter to finish the drive with three minutes remaining, supplying the exclamation point on Heritage’s long-awaited win.
“I am unbelievably proud of each and every individual who was out here today,” Hollman said. “They put their full effort into this. We worked our tails off all summer, all year last year. We have worked so hard for this. … We finally got it and I am so unbelievably happy.”
Hollman and Williams may have delivered the late game heroics, but Heritage’s defenders remained the unsung heroes of the night.
The Mountaineer stop group found itself defending the red zone for the first five Lenoir City drives, but never once did the Heritage defense wilt.
The Mountaineers limited Lenoir City (0-1) to 191 total yards and forced three turnovers. The only score they permitted was a 10-yard scramble from Lenoir City quarterback Zane Ward late in the first half. It was the defense that allowed Heritage to remain within striking distance when its offense struggled to find a rhythm during the middle part of the opener.
“I couldn’t thank the defense any more,” said Hollman, who completed 12 of 23 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. “They just played their tails off. Everyone put in a full effort.”
Hollman helped the Mountaineers score on their first possession after a Lenoir City fumble, orchestrating a 97-yard drive. The drive culminated when Hollman faked a bumble screen and instead lofted a 21-yard touchdown pass to Williams (six receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns).
The Mountaineers stalled on their next five drives, but their defense never allowed Lenoir City to extend its lead and also gave Hollman an opportunity to deliver several clutch plays late in the third quarter.
With Heritage trailing 7-6, he uncorked a 16-yard pass to Chase Ridings to convert a fourth-and-11. He then found fullback Riley Tipton for a 24-yard reception that moved the ball to the Lenoir City 1-yard line. He finished the drive with a quarterback sneak into the end zone. The Mountaineers converted the 2-point conversion to seize a 14-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The defense responded by getting the stops it needed, and Heritage’s offense rewarded the unit by scoring another touchdown.
After the Mountaineers had finished celebrating on the visiting sidelines, Heritage coach Tim Hammontree encouraged his players to enjoy the win for the rest of Friday but he also challenged the team to remain hungry for the season ahead..
“Winning this game was what they were supposed to do,” Hammontree said. “I don’t feel like you can celebrate winning one game when you are good enough to win two. And we are good enough to win two.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.