Facing Knoxville West at any time this season would be a tough enough order. Facing the Rebels a week after Alcoa left them tasting the ashes of a double overtime loss to Alcoa didn’t help Heritage on Friday.
The Rebels lost the Class 5A top ranking following the loss to Alcoa last week thanks to a botched extra-point attempt. West got plenty of practice on special-teams this week at Jack Renfro Stadium. West scored on its first six possessions and added two turnover touchdowns in a 56-6 defeat of the host Mountaineers.
“Physically, up front, we couldn’t get it done, and we couldn’t control their speed,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree told The Daily Times.
West (6-1, 3-0 Region 2-5A) took a 49-0 lead before Heritage's homecoming festivities got underway at halftime.
Heritage (0-7, 0-3) scored on its opening possession of the third quarter but failed on its extra-point try. West punted three plays later but a jarring hit set up the second Heritage turnover. Brayden Latham grabbed the fumble and returned it 28 yards to close the scoring.
Twelve different Rebels had rushing attempts and four different West quarterbacks threw passes.
Quarterback Carson Jessie exited after completing 6 of 7 throws for 114 yards. Kicker Tyson Siebe was 6 of 6 on extra point attempts and again showing its depth, Yossi Burch converted the final West kick after Latham’s scoop and score.
West finished with 239 rushing yards on 29 attempts. Top rusher Tre’von Barfield accounted for 80 yards on ten carries and had two short scoring runs.
“Teams like West, Central and others have enough skill people to make you really work,” Hammontree said. “We work hard early, but that doesn’t mean that we’re going to be able to finish, because we’re just out-athleted at some spots.”
Heritage earned its first first down after West had already taken a 14-0 lead on two quick scoring drives. The Mountaineers found success for that first movement of the chains behind quarterback Wesley Deck’s running.
The sophomore struggled behind weak pass protection, completing just three of 12 attempts for 14 yards, but was the only real rushing threat for Heritage. Deck finished with 73 yards on 13 carries.
One bad decision, a pass floated loosely into the flat, led to a 38-yard pick-six by Anderson Smith, putting West up 42-0 midway through the second quarter.
With the mercy clock running to start the second half, Heritage kept grinding against the odds. An 11-play drive covered 83 yards, with a 14-yard keeper from Deck removing the goose egg from the scoreboard. The extra-point attempt was blocked.
“We started audibling it more, after halftime,” Deck said. “Our offensive line did a good job of knowing where (West defenders) were going based on where they were lined up. They (offensive line) did a good job of noticing that.”
Despite the West scoring barrage, Hammontree praised Deck, middle linebacker Chris Finley and wide receiver Chase Ridings for strong efforts.
“(Finley) played hard and did a good job at middle linebacker,” Hammontree said. “(Deck) was tough, and hung in there, and did what we asked him to do.”
Ridings had three of the five Heritage passing receptions and booted five punts for a 34.6 yard average.
Heritage takes a week off before traveling to Sevier County for another Region 2-5A contest on Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.