Joe Osovet made a proclamation upon his arrival that the stigma surrounding Heritage football would dissipate under his watch.
That edict manifested itself Friday as the Mountaineers overcame a series of events that would have proved crushing in years past.
A hour-and-a-half power outage and several pressure situations were not enough to prevent Heritage from securing a monumental 16-13 victory over No. 8 Sevier County inside Jack Renfro Stadium.
“We haven’t had a marquee statement win for this program, and I think tonight was that,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “We needed that for our kids to gain all the confidence they need to move forward with this thing. All the adjectives you want to use for a big football game, this was that in regards to using this as a platform to take this program to the next step.”
A fourth-down stop on the Heritage 31-yard line gave the Mountaineers (4-4, 2-2 Region 2-5A) an opportunity to pull ahead late.
Heritage junior quarterback Wesley Deck started the pivotal drive with a 12-yard completion to senior wide receiver Chase Ridings and then did the rest himself.
Deck scrambled for a gain of nine to set up a third-and-1 from the 10. The ensuing snap was short, but he scooped it and ran off tackle for six yards to move the chains.
“You always have to assume the worst whenever you’re trying to win a ballgame because all it takes is one play to mess everything up,” Deck said. “It was big to keep my composure there and pick up that first down.”
The Mountaineers then called quarterback power three straight times inside the five, the first two going to the right before flipping to the left for a 1-yard score with one minute, 35 seconds remaining.
“We went back-and-forth on if we wanted to go play-action pass there,” Osovet said. “We needed two yards, and they weren’t using their timeouts, so I wanted to make sure we milked as much clock as possible.
“You have to give the ball to the best player on the field at the time. (Deck) is that guy for us, and he delivered.”
Any early celebrations in that moment came to screeching halt when Malachi Pate got behind the Heritage defense for a 51-yard gain to put Sevier County at the Heritage 29 with less than a minute to play.
The Smoky Bears slashed their own momentum with back-to-back false start penalties, and the Mountaineers pushed them further back with a sack.
Eli Golder pressured Sevier County quarterback Mason Ellis and forced an incompletion on the ensuing play.
Heritage did allow Sevier County wide receiver Bryson Headrick to get behind its secondary on third-and-26, but senior defensive back Ryan Butler recovered in time to snag the game-sealing interception.
“I was just making sure that I watched it through my fingers,” Butler said. “Making that big catch, it was thrilling, and then you look up in the stands and you see the student section jumping up and down. You see my team jumping up and down. It was a big play for me, and as a senior, I’m glad I could secure this win right there.”
Heritage’s late-game heroics became necessary after Sevier County found its offense following a power grid outage that started as the band took the field for halftime during homecoming.
The Smoky Bears reached the red zone on each of its first three possessions but failed to score on either trip. Sevier County found pay dirt on their first two series of the second half, the second of which gave it a 13-9 lead with 9:05 remaining.
Heritage never wavered and did what was needed to notch a statement victory.
However, the Mountaineers can not let this be the highlight of their season. A victory over Knoxville Halls in two weeks gives it the No. 3 seed out of Region 2-5A, and from there it hopes to pick up its first playoff win since 1985.
“We’re going to enjoy it for 24 hours then flush it,” Osovet said. “Nothing is changing. We’re going to go about our business the same way we do every day. Enjoy this one tonight, maybe a little extra tonight, and then we’re going flush this thing and get ready for Lenoir City.”
