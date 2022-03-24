There was a moment inside Heritage’s dugout at John Sevier Elementary on Thursday that head coach Jeff Sherman asked his team just to keep the final score respectable.
At the time, the Lady Mountaineers were trailing Maryville 8-1 and the Lady Rebels looked in position to add more. Heritage continued to chip away at that deficit, however, and did more than just make the final score respectable.
Instead, the Lady Mountaineers used a six-run fourth inning to pull within one, then added two more to take the lead in the fifth before escaping with an 11-10 victory to stay unbeaten.
“We were honestly just thinking, ‘let’s make this respectable and not get run-ruled” Sherman told The Daily Times. “We got a little momentum and I thought, ‘we may just do this.’ That’s what I told them (in the postgame huddle), we’re not a perfect team but by God, they don’t quit.
“They’ve got a lot of grit in them, a lot of fight, a lot of hustle. They’re just a great bunch of girls.”
As has been a Maryville staple early in its season, the Lady Rebels (1-3, 0-2 District 4-4A) hit early and often at the plate, putting together four runs in the bottom of the first, starting with a Ryleigh Maples two-run shot that just skirted the top of the center-field wall and out of the playing field to give them a 2-0 lead.
Maryville posted two more runs in the second and third to stretch its lead to 5-1 and started knocking on the door of a possible run-rule win with three scores in the third, two of which came off of an Isabel Allen home run.
Heritage (7-0, 2-0 District 4-4A) turned the corner in the fourth, leading off the frame with a Madison Phillips single to center which was followed by a Jordan Geary walk and Brooklyn Ranson single to load the bases.
In the fourth at-bat, Carley Pickens grounded out at second but it offered plenty of time for Phillips to score, then Kylee Thomas brought in two more with a double to left field.
Claire Foister and Kenna Hicks tallied the fourth and fifth hits of the inning to inch closer, setting up Heritage to make it a one-run affair at 8-7. It eventually took its first lead in the fifth off of a Lady Rebels’ error on a ball hit by Foister that scored Pickens and Thomas to put the Lady Mountaineers up 9-8.
Maryville committed five errors on the night. First-year coach Joe Michalski shouldered the blame for that.
“What I told (the team) is I feel like what we talk about leading up to the game gets them so excited to win and fight and make great plays that they get in a place where they’re maybe pressing some. When the (opposing) team comes back, they start feeling the pressure. I think I just need to do a better job of making them know that they can play free.
“I think we’re playing not to mess up instead of playing great and that’s on me.”
Another two-run fifth allowed the Lady Mountaineers some insurance and it proved to be just enough, but Maryville resembled itself from the first three innings in the sixth with two runs of its own.
Emma Blankenship doubled to center to bring Kristy McCord across and Kennedy Oliver followed suit with an RBI double as well to cut Heritage’s advantage to just one run, but with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run up to bat, Haiden Ogle lined out to Pickens to end what ended being the Lady Rebels’ last legitimate chance to tie or regain the lead.
A 1-2-3 inning from Geary, who replaced Hayes after two-plus innings, in the bottom seventh sealed the win. It was the kind of situation Sherman wanted his senior pitcher to be in.
“(Geary) is confident,” Sherman said. “She believes in herself at the plate or in the circle. She doesn’t care to smile at herself or to laugh at herself. She made a couple of mistakes (in the game) but she owns them. She’s just a great kid and she’s worked hard for this. I’m proud of her.”
