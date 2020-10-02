ATHENS — Heritage visited No. 4 McMinn County knowing their host was loaded with fast, athletic skill players. The Mountaineers learned quickly and certainly that the Cherokees are pretty strong in the trenches as well.
Western Carolina commit Jaylen Hunt used 11 carries to rack up 138 yards, quarterback Jayden Miller ran for 156 more on five totes and McMinn amassed 326 rushing yards as the Cherokees ran away with a 55-7 region win over Heritage on Friday.
“Up front, they were better than we thought,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “They have a really good football team. I’m sure a lot of people might think they just haven’t played anybody, but by the level we saw tonight, they are a very solid football team in every area.”
Miller and Hunt both scored twice in the first quarter as McMinn County jumped out to a 27-0 lead. Miller scored on runs of 36 and 75 yards, running wide and veering back against the grain for both touchdowns.
The quarterback also kept the Mountaineers (2-5, 0-4) off-balance with his arm completing 10 of 18 for 119 yards and one touchdown.
The only blight on the first-half performance was a botched extra-point attempt on the first Cherokee score, coming less than two minutes into the contest.
Heritage aided the Cherokees (6-0 3-0 Region 2-6A) with several short fields. After a three-and-out on the first possession of the game, a short punt set up McMinn 33 yards from pay dirt. A short pass and a penalty — one of 11 infractions by the Mountaineers — set up Hunt on a 9-yard blast for the opening score.
Three Cherokee scores came off possession starting inside the Heritage 35-yard line, thanks to the short punt, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Heritage had little success on the ground, finishing with 120 yards in 35 attempts, with most of that coming in the second half of an already-decided game hastened by a running clock.
Zach Hollman threw 23 passes and completed 10, but suffered from several drops including two early opportunities missed with wide-open receivers. Hollman was picked off twice and finished with 114 yards.
McMinn County scored on its first four possessions. After another Heritage three-and-out, both teams fumbled to end possessions. McMinn had driven into the red zone before losing the ball, but Heritage turned it back over four plays later to set up a one-play drive of 10 yards.
Heritage responded with a strong drive, scoring on the 11th play of a 79-yard drive with just under three minutes in the half.
Two receptions by Isaiah Thomas highlighted the drive. The big tight end took one short pass and bulled down the sidelines for 19 yards. After Hollman drew a key defensive penalty with his cadence on a fourth-and-two at the 27, Thomas grabbed a 3-yard pass two plays later for the lone Mountaineer points.
A possible momentum-shifting play set up Heritage in McMinn territory on the ensuing kick-off, as Chris Finley’s pooch kick was gathered in by Will Deck. Heritage dropped two more Hollman passes over the next four plays while two rushes netted only three yards.
McMinn took over and sustained its longest drive of the night, marching 69 yards in 10 plays to boost its halftime lead to 41-7.
The Cherokees scored on the opening drive of the second half, with Hunt garnering his third score on a 25-yard jaunt, starting the running clock.
Heritage moved the ball well enough to gain 15 first downs but missed connections, turnovers and penalties ended all other attempts.
“(Players) are trying hard, they want to help our team win,” Hammontree said. “Sometimes they overstep bounds, grabbing and holding trying to finish a play and play aggressive. We don’t need those penalties, but they are going to happen in frustration.
“We played hard, they played hard. We got beat by an excellent team.”
Heritage travels to Karns in a non-region game in Week 8.
