Heritage seniors Austin O'Connor, Sean Galyon, Steven Ray and Aaron Meadows and junior Chase Ridings were all named to the All-Region 2-5A team on Tuesday.
Senior Isaiah Fagg and juniors Caleb O'Connor, Eli Golder, Ryan Butler and Chris Finley received honorable mentions while sophomore Hayden Giffin earned a spot on the All-Academic team.
