Eliza Daniels called Heritage coach Andy Byrd on Monday night and told him that she believed freshman goalkeeper Aurora Hall would be more impactful in goal, adding that she was better suited for her original position on the back line.
“She’s right,” Byrd told The Daily Times. “When she plays, their attack doesn’t happen because when you have her and you have Hannah (Carpenter), it’s dirty.
“I wouldn’t want to play against them.”
The argument was not enough to sway Byrd. It turns out Daniels, who has been the Lady Mountaineers’ primary keeper since junior Jocelyn Hayes went down with an injury, can be effective in goal as well, highlighting a 3-0 shutout over county foe Alcoa on Tuesday at Alcoa Elementary School.
“She was definitely the player of the game for us tonight,” Byrd said. “She was everywhere making impressive saves and coming up with good defensive holds.”
Daniels came away with her first clean sheet of the season, but it was not for a lack of opportunities on Alcoa’s part.
The Lady Tornadoes (1-4-1) put double-digit shots on goals, had three other shots either hit the crossbar or the side post and missed a penalty kick.
Alcoa had two breakaways after Heritage senior forward Katlin Burger scored the first of her two goals in the 10th minute, but both chances went for naught as Daniels saved a shot by junior winger Kaleea Scales in the 12th minute and senior forward Bonnie Lauderback missed goal two minutes later.
Senior midfielder McKinna Murr clanged a 44th-minute penalty kick off the right post and then was ruled offside after tapping the carom past Daniels.
Freshman Charlotte Tymon hit the post in the 55th minute and Lauderback overshot the goal in the 63rd. Two minutes later, Daniels saved a one-on-one attempt from Lauderback.
“We improved as the game went along, but we just couldn’t seem to find the net,” Lauderback said. “We had our chances. That sucks, but it’s one of those games where you live and learn from.”
It is Alcoa’s third straight game without a winning result, although all three have come against Class AAA opponents — a 3-1 loss to Maryville and a 4-4 tie to Karns preceded its loss to Heritage (5-1).
“It’s very frustrating to come out here and know that as a team once we mesh completely we’re going to be really good,” Lauderback said. “I know we’ve got a shot at making state and hopefully making it to the championship, but it just doesn’t seem like we’re doing that right now.
“It’s just tiny bits and pieces in formations that the girls don’t understand exactly what they’re learning or how to play it, but we’ll get there with time and practice.”
That frustration has led to a balancing act the Lady Tornadoes are having to endure as they traverse a tumultuous non-district schedule, which continues Thursday against Class AA Seymour.
“Truthfully, I think we could have won a few of the other matches we’ve played so far, but they were against OK opponents,” said Alcoa assistant coach Charles Stewart, the acting head coach while Shane Corley served the final game of his two-game suspension after being sent off against Maryville on Sept. 1.
“If we could have won a couple of those games, I think spirits would be higher, but we talk to the girls about the process of building for the postseason. They understand what we’re trying to do, but it is nice to get a ‘W’ every now and then to make you feel better.”
Heritage, which hosts Carter on Tuesday, is on the opposite end of the spectrum after an unexpected start to the season, and the Lady Mountaineers have a goalie who thought she belonged elsewhere to thank for their latest feat.
“I would have never guessed we’d be 5-1, but we’re on a roll and we’re having fun,” Byrd said. “I’m glad we bounced back from Kingston because the girls weren’t happy with that. It shows these girls are focused.”
