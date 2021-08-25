There’s no sulking over a loss around the Heritage football program.
The Mountaineers opened their 2021 campaign with a 49-0 loss to Maryville, but once the team took the practice field the following Monday, the focus immediately shifted to Week 2.
“These kids have been doing this for a long time and they’ve been playing teams like Maryville for a long time,” Heritage head coach Tim Hammontree told The Daily Times. “They know that their responsibility to us and to the school is to perform at a high level and that’s what they’ve tried to do in these games.
“Once we go back to practice (the last game) has left our mind and we’re already focusing on the next one.”
For Heritage, the next one is a road tilt against Campbell County, who is coming off of a 42-24 win over Chattanooga Central last week and the Mountaineers are preparing to face a Cougars offense that is headlined by speed and experience.
Campbell County’s offensive backfield features a pair of seniors in quarterback Hunter White and running back C.J. Allen, protected up front by a veteran offensive line and a group of quick wideouts led by junior Devon Jones.
“The coaches are very knowledgeable,” Hammotree said. “They understand what it takes to get the ball down field and they’ve been doing it for a long time together. Coach (Justin) Price knows exactly how to get that done and builds really good offensive lineman.
“We’re going to see five wide and then we’re also going to see trips and doubles. We’re going to see a back out of the backfield getting the ball thrown to him, we’re going to see quite a few screens out on the edge and those are hard for us sometimes because in open field we really struggle with our ability to pursue at the correct angle and run people down. That one’s going to be tough.”
After giving up 463 total yards to Maryville a week ago, the Heritage defense has spent the past week of practice working on containment.
But Hammontree also hopes that the Mountaineers’ special teams can be key in shifting momentum in the game.
“Of course, we don’t know, we can’t duplicate (Campbell County’s offense),” Hammontree said. “What we do know is that we feel like we can be in the right place, so if we can be at the right place at the right time, that improves our chances of making plays and trying to get them to punt the football to us. I think we’ve got a good chance in our return game, both in our kickoff return and punt return.”
Offensively, Heritage enters its second game of the season with more of an answer at quarterback than it did going into the game against Maryville.
Sophomore Wesley Deck and junior Kyle Headrick battled for the starting quarterback position in fall camp, with Deck getting the starting nod ahead of the opener.
Deck will start again this week while Headrick will transition to wide receiver, but the success of the Mountaineers’ offense begins up front.
“Things are a little bit simpler now because we’ve simplified them for (Deck),” Hammontree said. “The fact of the matter is, whether he’s in or Kyle (Headrick) comes in to play, it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference. What does matter is what happens with the offensive line.
“If our offensive line can perform well and continue to block on the run, because we have guys that are trying to be rested on defense, if we can’t rest you, that fatigue sets in about three minutes left to go in the third quarter. If we can do that and hold a lead early in the game, we’ve got a good chance.”
