Heading into the District 4-4A softball tournament, Heritage coach Jeff Sherman felt that his Lady Mountaineers team was better than their No. 3 seed suggested.
The tournament allowed them the chance to prove themselves as they used comeback wins over No. 6 Hardin Valley and No. 2 Bearden to reach the semifinals where they met No. 4 Maryville on Tuesday at John Sevier Elementary School.
Given Heritage’s path there, the matchup against the Lady Rebels was relatively routine. The Lady Mountaineers didn’t need any late heroics to win, but it did enough to down Maryville for the third time this season, 5-2.
With a Region 2-4A tournament berth locked up, Heritage will now have the opportunity to prove it’s the best team in the district in the championship game at 8 p.m. today.
“We felt good (coming into the postseason),” Sherman told The Daily Times. “Finishing third, we thought we were better than Bearden, but we felt good about where we ended up. We won the first one (against Hardin Valley) and then we got to play Bearden and we won that one and here we are, in the championship.
“We felt good about the draw, but I was just hoping we would come out and play and there wouldn’t be any theatrics tonight.”
There weren’t many theatrics, but there were a few fireworks, courtesy of Brooklyn Ranson.
The junior led the team in hits with three hits and three RBIs. Her biggest hit was a leadoff solo home run over the left-field wall to extend the Lady Mountaineers’ lead to 5-1 in the sixth, providing some insurance and some late momentum.
“We needed that,” Sherman said. “It wasn’t a difference maker, but it did give us a little boost. (Ranson) smoked it. I knew it was gone. She needed it for confidence. She’s been playing well, but we needed a little insurance right there.”
While Heritage (20-10) finished with nine hits, they were hard to come by in the first two-and-a-half innings due to strong pitching performances from Lady Mountaineers’ starter Izzie Hayes and the Lady Rebels’ Bekah Duck.
Just as Maryville (16-11) was gaining some steam in the second after Kristy McCord doubled to right to lead off the frame, an injury to McCord when she collided with Heritage shortstop Kylee Thomas on an infield pop-up caused a 30-minute delay.
McCord was carted off of the field by EMTs and did not return to the game.
For the Lady Rebels, McCord’s absence could be felt. She led the team in batting average entering the game at .419 and in on-base percentage at .480.
“(McCord) is part of the heart and soul of our team,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski said. “I think our team responded well. Certainly no excuses for why we lost, but it’s a bummer. I know that she’s a really tough competitor. I hated it for her that she wasn’t able to partake in a big game at the end of the year like that.”
Heritage came out of the unexpected break where it left off defensively as Hayes was able to go six full innings with two strike outs and just four hits and two runs allowed.
Offensively, the Lady Mountaineers got their bats going in the third, taking the lead on a throwing error that allowed Ranson to score from second. They added two more runs in the fourth on Rason’s two-run triple and then another in the fifth off a Ellah Wheelon RBI single that scored Carley Pickens to put them up 4-0.
“I hope Kristy is OK,” Sherman said. “We’re obviously concerned there. I hope she’s OK. I was a little worried we might come out flat after that because we were playing well, throwing well. We came out with a little fire in our bellies. Give credit to Maryville. They didn’t just lay down, I’m proud of our girls. Izzie came out and pitched well tonight.”
Down to its last three outs and trailing 5-1 in the seventh, Maryville threatened with a pair of early walks to set up Allie Hemphill’s RBI single to pull the Lady Rebels within three. They ended up loading the bases with two outs, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate in Haiden Ogle, but she grounded out at second to end the game.
Maryville will face elimination at 6 p.m. today against Farragut, a team it beat last Thursday in an upset, 7-6. If the Lady Rebels can win that one, it will face Heritage again in the championship game and also clinch a region berth.
“I don’t know if there is an advantage or disadvantage (playing a team we’ve already beaten),” Michalski said. “(Farragut) is out here playing late at night but we’ve also played a couple days in a row. I think you only get an advantage in there tournaments when you get a chance to rest for a day.
“I think it will be right on par with (Farragut) as far as advantages or disadvantages. We’ll just have to play great.”
